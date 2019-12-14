Strictly Come Dancing 2019 crowns its winners

Image copyright Guy Levy/BBC

Former Emmerdale actor Kelvin Fletcher, who was only drafted into Strictly Come Dancing as a last-minute replacement, has been voted this year's winner.

Kelvin and professional partner Oti Mabuse lifted this year's glitterball trophy on BBC One on Saturday.

He was only called up after Made In Chelsea star Jamie Laing injured his foot while recording the launch show.

Kelvin and Oti went on to triumph over Emma Barton and Anton Du Beke; and Karim Zeroual and Amy Dowden.

The couples performed three dances in Saturday's final - a judges' pick dance, their own favourite routine from the series and a new showdance.

The judges scored each dance - but the winner was chosen by audience voting alone.

Kelvin and Oti began their routines with a sensual rumba to Ain't No Sunshine by Bill Withers for which they scored 39 points, followed by perfect-score showdance to Shout by The Isley Brothers.

For their final dance, they revisited their samba to La Vida Es Un Carnaval by Celia Cruz, which they performed in week one.

Judge Shirley Ballas said to Kelvin: "Which part of that body doesn't move? Fantastic, congratulations, I have no words, you've left me speechless." He scored 39 for the second time of the night.

The Strictly win will give a huge boost to Kelvin, three years after he left his role as Andy Sugden in the long-running ITV soap, which he had played for two decades.

It is also the first time Oti has lifted the trophy, and comes in the year that her sister Motsi joined the judging panel.

CBBC presenter Karim and Amy performed the quickstep to Mr Pinstripe Suit - and were the only pair to get a perfect score for the first dance.

Their showdance to A Million Dreams by P!nk landed them 39 points and they again scored a second perfect 40 for their jive to You Can't Stop The Beat from Hairspray.

Some fans complained they were unable to vote online, with many saying they were being told they had reached their "maximum number of votes allowed" despite not having yet cast a vote.

The BBC reminded people having difficulties that they could vote by phone.

Emma and Anton opened with the Charleston to Thoroughly Modern Millie, which they first performed on musicals' week.

Judge Bruno Tonioli told Emma, who is best-known for playing Honey Mitchell in BBC show EastEnders, that she was his "favourite flapper ever".

But the pair missed out on a perfect score by one point after judge Craig Revel Horwood pulled them up on a "sync issue".

Their showdance to Let Yourself Go by Irving Berlin won them 38 points and their final dance - the Viennese waltz to the musical song Send In The Clowns - netted them 39.

Saturday night was the first time Anton had reached the final since the show's first series in 2004.

