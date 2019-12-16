Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Lewis Burton said Caroline Flack is "loyal and kind" and "doesn't deserve any of this"

The boyfriend of Caroline Flack says the Love Island host has been subject to a "witch hunt" since she was charged with assault at their home last week.

On Thursday, police were called to the 40-year-old TV presenter's house in Islington, north London, where she lives with tennis player Lewis Burton.

Mr Burton described her as "the most lovely girl" on Instagram on Monday.

"I'm tired of the lies and abuse aimed at my girlfriend. This is not a witch hunt this is someone's life," he wrote.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Caroline Flack is a TV presenter and also won Strictly Come Dancing in 2014

Ms Flack is due to host the winter series of Love Island next month in South Africa, but has found herself in the spotlight for a different reason since being charged with assault by beating.

She was bailed and will appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on Monday, 23 December.

Mr Burton's message comes after Ms Flack's former fiance Andrew Brady posted screenshots of what appeared to be a heavily-redacted non-disclosure agreement (NDA) on his social media.

Burton wrote: "I have not signed any NDA. Why would I?

"Caroline is the most lovely girl. Loyal and kind. She doesn't deserve any of this."

