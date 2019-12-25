Debbie McGee has been crowned the winner of the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special.

The widow of magician Paul Daniels and her professional partner Kevin Clifton scored 40 points for a ski-themed quickstep to Jingle Bells.

McGee, who got to the final of the Strictly Come Dancing in 2017, said she "wasn't expecting" to win.

"It's just amazing but you know, everybody has been fantastic," she said.

Speaking about the show's star-shaped trophy, she said: "I think it's everybody's, because we all had a great time, everyone did such great dances."

Image caption Strictly 2018 competitors Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell on the dance floor

Image caption Actress Chizzy Akudolu made an appearance with her professional partner Graziano Di Prima

Image caption Mark Wright finished in fourth place in 2014

Image caption Debbie McGee and Kevin Clifton were told they were "a class act"

McGee was up against fellow former contestants Chizzy Akudolu, Gemma Atkinson, Joe Sugg, Mark Wright and Richard Arnold.

The festive show on BBC One was hosted by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman and judged by Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Bruno Tonioli and Shirley Ballas.

Scoring McGee's performance 10 points, Horwood said it was "a class act".

During the event in Leeds Castle in Kent, each couple performed their routines in front of a studio audience, who voted for their favourite. Those votes were combined with the judges' scores.