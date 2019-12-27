Image copyright Getty Images

George Michael's sister, Melanie Panayiotou, has died aged 55, exactly three years after her brother.

The family confirmed in a statement that Melanie "passed away suddenly" at her North London home on Christmas Day.

Her brother, pop icon George Michael, also died on Christmas Day 2016 at his home in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire.

"We would simply ask that the family's privacy be respected at this very sad time," the family said in a statement released through lawyer John Reid.

"There will be no further comment," they added.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption George Michael had hits with Wham! and as a solo artist

The Metropolitan Police also confirmed confirmed the death in a statement, which read: "Police were called by London Ambulance Service at approximately 1935hrs on Wednesday, 25 December to reports of the sudden death of a woman, aged in her 50s.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious by police."

In last month's edition of The Big Issue, Melanie spoke about her hopes for the recently-released romantic comedy Last Christmas, which was inspired by George's music.

"My family and I hope you all enjoy the film, and Yog's [George's] music old and new, woven beautifully into this fun, easy tale of love and self-love," she said.

"As many of you know, Yog adored Christmas and he loved the idea of this film. I am sure he will be enjoying seeing Emilia [Clark]'s amazing light bulb smile, something they share, across the celestial miles!"

