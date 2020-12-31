BBC News

Remembering the entertainment and arts figures we lost in 2020

image captionClockwise from top left: Chadwick Boseman, Sean Connery, Kirk Douglas, Diana Rigg, Vera Lynn, Caroline Flack

As the year draws to a close, it is time to remember the figures from the worlds of arts and entertainment who died in 2020. Here is a look back at some of those to whom we said farewell.

January

The new decade began with the deaths of Yes Minister actor Derek Fowlds, Monty Python star Terry Jones and long-time Just A Minute host Nicholas Parsons. We also lost:

February

This was the month that Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas left us at the age of 103. It was also the month that TV presenter Caroline Flack died aged 40. We also lost:

March

This was the month we said goodbye to comedian Roy Hudd, country singer Kenny Rogers and actor Max Von Sydow, star of The Exorcist and Flash Gordon. We also lost:

April

Goldfinger actress Honor Blackman, comedian Eddie Large and Goodies star Tim Brooke-Taylor were among those who left us during the fourth month of 2020. We also lost:

May

This was the month the music world bid farewell to rock 'n' roll legend Little Richard, Kraftwerk founder Florian Schneider and R&B singer Betty Wright. We also lost:

June

This was the month three beloved veterans - actor Sir Ian Holm, Forces' Sweetheart Dame Vera Lynn and comedy legend Carl Reiner - left us. We also lost:

July

This was the month we said a sad goodbye to Hollywood legend Olivia de Havilland, composer Ennio Morricone and film director Alan Parker. We also lost:

August

This month saw the unexpected death of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman as well as the death of Chariots of Fire actor Ben Cross. We also lost:

September

This was the month we said goodbye to a pair of British icons - designer Sir Terence Conran and Dame Diana Rigg, star of The Avengers and Game of Thrones. We also lost:

October

This was the month we said farewell to comedian Bobby Ball, long-time BBC presenter Frank Bough and film star Sir Sean Connery, the first big-screen Bond. We also lost:

November

This was the month we paid our respects to entertainer Des O'Connor, TV and film actor Geoffrey Palmer and the actor and comedian John Sessions. We also lost:

December

As this most challenging of years drew to a close we said goodbye to best-selling author John le Carré and much-loved actress Dame Barbara Windsor. We also lost:

