The stars of the big and small screens have been walking the red carpet for the 2020 Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Here are just a few of the striking outfits that were on display.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption L-R: Jodie Comer, Andrew Scott and Phoebe Waller-Bridge

British (and Irish) hopes this year rest firmly on the shoulders of Jodie Comer, up for best actress in a drama series for Killing Eve, and Andrew Scott, up for a supporting actor prize for playing the Priest in Fleabag.

What connects them both is Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who is both the creator and executive producer of Killing Eve and the creator, writer and star of Fleabag.

Image copyright Getty Images

Few celebrities rock a red carpet like Billy Porter, up for best actor in a drama series for his work in the second series of Pose.

The US actor and Broadway star said he would be swearing off red wine, spaghetti and make-up for the duration of the ceremony, lest they sully his pristine outfit.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption L to R: Gillian Anderson, Reese Witherspoon and Margot Robbie

White was also the choice of Gillian Anderson, Reese Witherspoon and Margot Robbie, though the latter did pair her white trousers with a multi-coloured top.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Olivia Colman and Dame Helen Mirren

Olivia Colman and Dame Helen Mirren - who have both won Golden Globes for playing British queens - chose regal shades of red for this year's ceremony.

The pair are nominated again this year, and again for royal roles - The Queen in The Crown in Colman's case, and Catherine the Great in Dame Helen's.

Image copyright Getty Images/Reuters Image caption L-R: Kirsten Dunst, Cynthia Erivo and Joey King

Three of this year's best actress nominees - Kirsten Dunst, Cynthia Erivo and Joey King - all chose bold gowns for their red carpet appearances.

Dunst is up for best actress in a television series (musical or comedy) for On Becoming a God in Central Florida.

Erivo and King, meanwhile, are nominated for playing real people - Harriet Tubman in the film Harriet in Erivo's case, and Gypsy Rose Blanchard in TV drama The Act in King's.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption L to R: Gwyneth Paltrow, Taylor Swift and Charlize Theron

Gwyneth Paltrow, Taylor Swift and Charlize Theron also chose eye-catching couture as they arrived at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption L-R: Ana De Armas, Beanie Feldstein and Glenn Close

Ana De Armas and Beanie Feldstein - both up for best actress in a musical or comedy film for Knives Out and Booksmart respectively - plumped for more sombre colours, as did Glenn Close - last year's best actress in a drama film winner.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sir Elton John and David Furnish

Sir Elton John and David Furnish are at the event to see if the former's biopic Rocketman wins any of the three awards for which it has been nominated.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption L to R: Sacha Baron Cohen with Isla Fisher, Adam Driver with Joanne Tucker and Kit Harington with Rose Leslie

Globe nominees Sacha Baron Cohen, Adam Driver and Kit Harington also arrived with their respective partners - Isla Fisher, Joanne Tucker and Rose Leslie respectively.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ricky Gervais with Jane Fallon

Ricky Gervais was one of the first stars to arrive with partner Jane Fallon on his arm. The British comic said his Christmas had been ruined by the need to write jokes for his fifth stint as Golden Globes host.

Image copyright Getty Images

And we'll end on a pair of Jennifers - Jennifer Aniston, up for best actress in a drama series for The Morning Show, and Jennifer Lopez, whose work in Hustlers has won her a nod for best supporting film actress.

Take a bow, J-Lo.

