Image copyright Entertainment One Image caption Sam Mendes gives his directions on the set of 1917

After a good night for British stars at the Golden Globes on Sunday, attention now turns to Tuesday's Bafta film award nominations in London.

Sam Mendes, who won best director at the Globes, will be hoping his war film 1917 is among the Bafta contenders.

Welsh star Taron Egerton is also likely to feature for his portrayal of Sir Elton John in Rocketman.

And Cynthia Erivo could be recognised for her role in Harriet, a biopic about Harriet Tubman's escape from slavery.

At the Globes, Erivo missed out to Rene Zellweger, who won best actress in a drama film for her title role in Judy, based on the life of Judy Garland.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Could Greta Gerwig get a nomination for directing Little Women?

Judy is likely to be among the hopefuls at the Baftas alongside 1917 and Martin Scorsese's The Irishman, World War Two satire Jojo Rabbit, DC origin movie Joker, Netflix drama Marriage Story, Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and Greta Gerwig's adaptation of Little Women.

There was no nomination for Gerwig at the Globes - in fact no female directors were recognised at all, so it will be interesting to see whether Gerwig or any other female film-makers make the cut for the Baftas.

The category for outstanding British film could see the controversial Blue Story get a nod. Other contenders could include The Personal History of David Copperfield, Rocketman, The Two Popes, Judy and Yesterday.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Awkwafina, whose real name is Nora Lum, won a Golden Globe on Sunday

The Bafta nominations will be announced from 07:35 GMT on Tuesday.

But the nominees for one category, the Rising Star Award, which is voted for by the public, were announced on Monday.

Awkwafina - who won a Golden Globe on Sunday for her role in The Farewell - was nominated alongside Fighting with my Family's Jack Lowden, Booksmart's Kaitlyn Dever, Waves actor Kelvin Harrison Jr and Blue Story star Michael Ward.

Ward has said his nomination was a vindication of the film following controversies around its screenings.

The gang drama was temporarily withdrawn from Vue cinemas after seven police officers were injured in a disturbance at Star City in Birmingham in November, where there were reports of youths with machetes.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Ward was a model for online retailers such as JD Sports before turning to acting

It was later reinstated. Ward told the PA news agency: "You have to watch it to feel the impact. The headlines or whatever is one thing, but that doesn't sum up the film."

Bafta winners and nominees in most categories are voted for by 6,500 Bafta members, who are industry professionals and creatives around the world.

The Bafta Awards ceremony will take place on 2 February at the Royal Albert Hall in London, hosted by Graham Norton.

