Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Welsh mezzo-soprano Katherine Jenkins was helping a robbery victim when she was mugged by the girl

A 15-year-old girl has admitted mugging singer Katherine Jenkins and stealing her phone in London.

The 39-year-old Welsh mezzo-soprano was attacked after intervening in a street robbery as she went to rehearse for a carol concert, on 4 December.

At Highbury Corner Youth Court, the girl admitted stealing Ms Jenkins' iPhone and assault by beating of an emergency worker.

Ms Jenkins was due at the charity concert at St Luke's Church, Chelsea.

The singer was on her way to a rehearsal for the Henry van Straubenzee charity event, when she witnessed an "older lady being mugged" and intervened to help, her agent said.

"Katherine was then mugged herself," her agent added.