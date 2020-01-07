Bafta Film Awards 2020: The nominations in full

Image copyright Getty Images

Best film

1917

The Irishman

Joker

One Upon a Time... In Hollywood

Parasite

Outstanding British film

1917

Bait

For Sama

Rocketman

Sorry We Missed You

The Two Popes

Leading actress

Jessie Buckley - Wild Rose

Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan - Little Women

Charlize Theron - Bombshell

Renée Zellweger - Judy

Leading actor

Leonardo DiCaprio - Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

Adam Driver - Marriage Story

Taron Egerton - Rocketman

Joaquin Phoenix - Joker

Jonathan Pryce - The Two Popes

Supporting actress

Laura Dern - Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson - Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh - Little Women

Margot Robbie - Bombshell

Margot Robbie - Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

Supporting actor

Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins - The Two Popes

Al Pacino - The Irishman

Joe Pesci - The Irishman

Brad Pitt - Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

Director

Sam Mendes - 1917

Martin Scorcese - The Irishman

Todd Phillips - Joker

Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood

Bong Joon-Ho - Parasite

EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)

Awkwafina

Jack Lowden

Kaitlyn Dever

Kelvin Harrison Jr.

Micheal Ward

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

Bait

For Sama

Maiden

Only You

Retablo

Film not in the English language

The Farewell

For Sama

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Portrait of a Lady On Fire

Documentary

American Factory

Apollo 11

Diego Maradona

For Sama

The Great Hack

Animated film

Frozen 2

Klaus

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Toy Story 4

Original screenplay

Booksmart

Knives Out

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood

Parasite

Adapted screenplay

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

The Two Popes

Original music

1917

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Cinematography

1917

The Irishman

Joker

Le Mans '66

The Lighthouse

Costume design

The Irishman

JoJo Rabbit

Judy

Little Women

Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Editing

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Le Mans '66

Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood

Production design

1917

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Once upon a Time… In Hollywood

Make-up and hair

1917

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Rocketman

Sound

1917

Joker

Le Mans '66

Rocketman

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Special visual effects

1917

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best casting

Joker

Marriage Story

Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood

The Personal History of David Copperfield

The Two Popes

British short film

Anna

Azaar

Goldfish

Kamali

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)

Madame

The Nightcrawlers

November 1st

The Trap

We Are Dancers

British short animation

4:3

Creepy Pasta Salad

Grandad Was A Romantic

In Her Boots

The Magic Boat

My Dad's Name Was Huw. He Was An Alcoholic Poet

Outstanding Contribution

TBC

