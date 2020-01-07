Bafta Film Awards 2020: The nominations in full
Best film
- 1917
- The Irishman
- Joker
- One Upon a Time... In Hollywood
- Parasite
Outstanding British film
- 1917
- Bait
- For Sama
- Rocketman
- Sorry We Missed You
- The Two Popes
Leading actress
- Jessie Buckley - Wild Rose
- Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story
- Saoirse Ronan - Little Women
- Charlize Theron - Bombshell
- Renée Zellweger - Judy
Leading actor
- Leonardo DiCaprio - Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood
- Adam Driver - Marriage Story
- Taron Egerton - Rocketman
- Joaquin Phoenix - Joker
- Jonathan Pryce - The Two Popes
Supporting actress
- Laura Dern - Marriage Story
- Scarlett Johansson - Jojo Rabbit
- Florence Pugh - Little Women
- Margot Robbie - Bombshell
- Margot Robbie - Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood
Supporting actor
- Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
- Anthony Hopkins - The Two Popes
- Al Pacino - The Irishman
- Joe Pesci - The Irishman
- Brad Pitt - Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood
Director
- Sam Mendes - 1917
- Martin Scorcese - The Irishman
- Todd Phillips - Joker
- Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood
- Bong Joon-Ho - Parasite
EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)
- Awkwafina
- Jack Lowden
- Kaitlyn Dever
- Kelvin Harrison Jr.
- Micheal Ward
Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer
- Bait
- For Sama
- Maiden
- Only You
- Retablo
Film not in the English language
- The Farewell
- For Sama
- Pain and Glory
- Parasite
- Portrait of a Lady On Fire
Documentary
- American Factory
- Apollo 11
- Diego Maradona
- For Sama
- The Great Hack
Animated film
- Frozen 2
- Klaus
- A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
- Toy Story 4
Original screenplay
- Booksmart
- Knives Out
- Marriage Story
- Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood
- Parasite
Adapted screenplay
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Little Women
- The Two Popes
Original music
- 1917
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Little Women
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Cinematography
- 1917
- The Irishman
- Joker
- Le Mans '66
- The Lighthouse
Costume design
- The Irishman
- JoJo Rabbit
- Judy
- Little Women
- Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
Editing
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Le Mans '66
- Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood
Production design
- 1917
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Once upon a Time… In Hollywood
Make-up and hair
- 1917
- Bombshell
- Joker
- Judy
- Rocketman
Sound
- 1917
- Joker
- Le Mans '66
- Rocketman
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Special visual effects
- 1917
- Avengers: Endgame
- The Irishman
- The Lion King
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best casting
- Joker
- Marriage Story
- Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood
- The Personal History of David Copperfield
- The Two Popes
British short film
- Anna
- Azaar
- Goldfish
- Kamali
- Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)
- Madame
- The Nightcrawlers
- November 1st
- The Trap
- We Are Dancers
British short animation
- 4:3
- Creepy Pasta Salad
- Grandad Was A Romantic
- In Her Boots
- The Magic Boat
- My Dad's Name Was Huw. He Was An Alcoholic Poet
Outstanding Contribution
TBC
