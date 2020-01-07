Entertainment & Arts

Bafta Film Awards 2020: The nominations in full

  • 7 January 2020
Best film

  • 1917
  • The Irishman
  • Joker
  • One Upon a Time... In Hollywood
  • Parasite

Outstanding British film

  • 1917
  • Bait
  • For Sama
  • Rocketman
  • Sorry We Missed You
  • The Two Popes

Leading actress

  • Jessie Buckley - Wild Rose
  • Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story
  • Saoirse Ronan - Little Women
  • Charlize Theron - Bombshell
  • Renée Zellweger - Judy

Leading actor

  • Leonardo DiCaprio - Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood
  • Adam Driver - Marriage Story
  • Taron Egerton - Rocketman
  • Joaquin Phoenix - Joker
  • Jonathan Pryce - The Two Popes

Supporting actress

  • Laura Dern - Marriage Story
  • Scarlett Johansson - Jojo Rabbit
  • Florence Pugh - Little Women
  • Margot Robbie - Bombshell
  • Margot Robbie - Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

Supporting actor

  • Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
  • Anthony Hopkins - The Two Popes
  • Al Pacino - The Irishman
  • Joe Pesci - The Irishman
  • Brad Pitt - Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

Director

  • Sam Mendes - 1917
  • Martin Scorcese - The Irishman
  • Todd Phillips - Joker
  • Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood
  • Bong Joon-Ho - Parasite

EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)

  • Awkwafina
  • Jack Lowden
  • Kaitlyn Dever
  • Kelvin Harrison Jr.
  • Micheal Ward

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

  • Bait
  • For Sama
  • Maiden
  • Only You
  • Retablo

Film not in the English language

  • The Farewell
  • For Sama
  • Pain and Glory
  • Parasite
  • Portrait of a Lady On Fire

Documentary

  • American Factory
  • Apollo 11
  • Diego Maradona
  • For Sama
  • The Great Hack

Animated film

  • Frozen 2
  • Klaus
  • A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
  • Toy Story 4

Original screenplay

  • Booksmart
  • Knives Out
  • Marriage Story
  • Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood
  • Parasite

Adapted screenplay

  • The Irishman
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Joker
  • Little Women
  • The Two Popes

Original music

  • 1917
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Joker
  • Little Women
  • Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Cinematography

  • 1917
  • The Irishman
  • Joker
  • Le Mans '66
  • The Lighthouse

Costume design

  • The Irishman
  • JoJo Rabbit
  • Judy
  • Little Women
  • Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Editing

  • The Irishman
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Joker
  • Le Mans '66
  • Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood

Production design

  • 1917
  • The Irishman
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Joker
  • Once upon a Time… In Hollywood

Make-up and hair

  • 1917
  • Bombshell
  • Joker
  • Judy
  • Rocketman

Sound

  • 1917
  • Joker
  • Le Mans '66
  • Rocketman
  • Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Special visual effects

  • 1917
  • Avengers: Endgame
  • The Irishman
  • The Lion King
  • Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best casting

  • Joker
  • Marriage Story
  • Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood
  • The Personal History of David Copperfield
  • The Two Popes

British short film

  • Anna
  • Azaar
  • Goldfish
  • Kamali
  • Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)
  • Madame
  • The Nightcrawlers
  • November 1st
  • The Trap
  • We Are Dancers

British short animation

  • 4:3
  • Creepy Pasta Salad
  • Grandad Was A Romantic
  • In Her Boots
  • The Magic Boat
  • My Dad's Name Was Huw. He Was An Alcoholic Poet

