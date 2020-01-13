Oscars 2020: Joker leads field with 11 nominations

Image copyright Warner Bros Image caption Joker has landed Joaquin Phoenix his fourth Oscar nomination

The nominations for this year's Academy Awards have been announced, with Joker leading the pack with 11 nods.

The comic book villain origin story is up for best picture, best director and best actor for Joaquin Phoenix, plus eight other awards.

The Irishman, 1917 and Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood follow with 10 nominations each.

Britain's Cynthia Erivo, Anthony Hopkins, Jonathan Pryce and Florence Pugh are all up for acting prizes.

Joker's 11 nominations equals its tally at the British Academy Film Awards, whose nominations were announced last week.

At the Oscars, though, at least one acting contender - Harriet star Erivo - will be non-white.

Yet the awards are sure to receive some censure for announcing another all-male line-up in its best director category.

Like Joker, The Irishman, 1917 and Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood are all up for the best picture prize.

The other nominees are Ford vs Ferrari (aka Le Mans 66), Jojo Rabbit, Little Women, Marriage Story and South Korean film Parasite.

Phoenix is joined in the best actor category by Marriage Story's Adam Driver, Once Upon a Time's Leonardo DiCaprio, Pain and Glory's Antonio Banderas and The Two Popes' Pryce.

Erivo's best actress rivals include Little Women's Saoirse Ronan, Bombshell star Charlize Theron and Renee Zellweger for Judy.

Scarlett Johansson is nominated for Marriage Story and gets another nod in the supporting actress category for Jojo Rabbit.

Image copyright Netflix/Fox Image caption Johansson plays a mother in both Marriage Story (left) and Jojo Rabbit

Johansson's Marriage Story co-star Laura Dern is also in the running for that award, as is Bombshell's Margot Robbie.

Kathy Bates and Pugh - nominated for Richard Jewell and Little Women respectively - complete the line-up in this category.

Brad Pitt is up for best supporting actor for Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, as is The Irishman's Al Pacino and Joe Pesci.

Hopkins and Tom Hanks - up for The Two Popes and A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood respectively - are the other supporting actor nominees.

Britain's Sam Mendes joins The Irishman's Martin Scorsese, Joker's Todd Phillips, Parasite's Bong Joon-ho and Tarantino in the best director category.

Parasite and Pedro Almodovar's Pain & Glory are also up for the international feature film award - previously known as best foreign film.

Image copyright Sony Image caption Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio are both shortlisted for Tarantino's film

The 92nd Academy Awards will be held in Los Angeles on 9 February.

This year's ceremony, like last year's, will not have an overall host, with a variety of celebrity guests instead introducing each category.

Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody won the most awards last year, picking up four prizes including best actor.

Green Book was named best picture, while Britain's Olivia Colman won best actress for The Favourite.

