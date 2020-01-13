Oscars 2020: The nominees in full
The nominations for this year's Academy Awards have been announced in Los Angeles. Here's the list in full.
Best picture
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- The Irishman
- Parasite
- 1917
- Marriage Story
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Little Women
- Ford v Ferrari
Best actor
- Joaquin Phoenix - Joker
- Adam Driver - Marriage Story
- Leonardo DiCaprio - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Antonio Banderas - Pain and Glory
- Jonathan Pryce - The Two Popes
Best actress
- Renee Zellweger - Judy
- Charlize Theron - Bombshell
- Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story
- Saoirse Ronan - Little Women
- Cynthia Ervio - Harriet
Best director
- Martin Scorsese - The Irishman
- Bong Joon Ho - Parasite
- Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
- Sam Mendes - 1917
- Todd Phillips - Joker
Best supporting actress
- Laura Dern - Marriage Story
- Margot Robbie - Bombshell
- Florence Pugh - Little Women
- Scarlett Johansson - Jojo Rabbit
- Kathy Bates - Richard Jewell
Best supporting actor
- Brad Pitt - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Al Pacino - The Irishman
- Joe Pesci - The Irishman
- Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
- Anthony Hopkins - The Two Popes
Best costume design
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Little Women
Best film editing
- The Irishman
- Ford v Ferrari
- Parasite
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
Best original score
- 1917
- Joker
- Little Women
- Marriage Story
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best animated short
- Hair Love
- Kitbull
- Dcera (Daughter)
- Sister
- Memorable
Best live action short
- Brotherhood
- The Neighbors' Window
- A Sister
- Saria
- Nefta Football Club
Best sound editing
- 1917
- Ford v Ferrari
- Joker
- Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best sound mixing
- 1917
- Ford v Ferrari
- Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood
- Rocketman
- Ad Astra
- Joker
Best adapted screenplay
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Little Women
- The Two Popes
- Joker
Best original screenplay
- Marriage Story
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Parasite
- Knives Out
- 1917
Best foreign language film
- Parasite - South Korea
- Pain and Glory - Spain
- Les Miserables - France
- Honeyland" - North Macedonia
- Corpus Christi - Poland
Best original song
- I'm Gonna Love Me Again - Rocketman
- I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away - Toy Story 4
- Into the Unknown - Frozen II
- Stand Up - Harriet
- I'm Standing With You - Breakthrough
Best animated feature
- Toy Story 4
- Klaus
- How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
- Missing Link
- I Lost My Body
Best documentary feature
- The Edge of Democracy
- American Factory
- For Sama
- Honeyland
- The Cave
Best cinematography
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- The Irishman
- Joker
- The Lighthouse
Best make-up and hairstyling
- Bombshell
- Joker
- Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
- 1917
- Judy
Best production design
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- The Irishman
- 1917
- Jojo Rabbit
- Parasite
Best visual effects
- Avengers: Endgame
- The Lion King
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
- The Irishman
- 1917
