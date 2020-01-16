Image copyright Channel 4 Image caption Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding have hosted the show since 2017

Sandi Toksvig is to leave The Great British Bake Off after three years.

In a statement, the presenter said she was leaving in order to focus on other work commitments.

"As my waistline will testify, Bake Off is an all-consuming show," Toksvig tweeted.

"Bake Off is a wonderful programme which has already proved it can happily withstand a change of hosting personnel," she added.

Toksvig and Noel Fielding originally took over presenting duties when the programme moved to Channel 4.

Prior to that, the show aired on the BBC and was fronted by Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins, known as Mel and Sue.

Toksvig will still appear on the next series of The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer, broadcast in the Spring.

Channel 4's director of programmes, Ian Katz, said: "We are immensely grateful for Sandi's contribution to the show. We will miss her warmth and wit, not to mention her endless willingness to be the butt of jokes about being the least tall person in the Bake Off tent."

He added that the channel have other shows in development with Toksvig, "none of which involve cake".

Bake Off judge Prue Leith tweeted: "I have absolutely loved working with Sandi, she's been a brilliant host and enormous fun and I am in awe of how hard she works juggling so many different projects. We shall be lifelong friends way beyond the tent."

Leith joined the show in the same year as Toksvig and Fielding, with only Paul Hollywood staying on from the previous BBC line-up.

Sandi Toksvig's statement in full:

Image copyright Channel 4 Image caption L-R: Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith, Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig

"When stepping down from a job it is quite common for people to say they are doing so in order to spend more time with their family. Unusually I am departing from the Great British Bake Off so I can spend more time with my other work.

"As my waistline will testify, Bake Off is an all-consuming show. Spending time with Prue, Paul and Noel has been one of the great pleasures of my life. These are friendships which I know will continue beyond the confines of television.

"Bake Off is a wonderful programme which has already proved it can happily withstand a change of hosting personnel. The reason for that, of course, is that the true stars of the show are the bakers themselves. I wish everyone well."

