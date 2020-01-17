Image caption Fowlds' character Bernard in Yes Minister was the principal private secretary to politician Jim Hacker

Actor Derek Fowlds, known to millions for playing Bernard Woolley in Yes Minister, has died at the age of 82.

He also played sergeant-turned-publican Oscar Blaketon in ITV police drama Heartbeat for 18 years, and was "Mr Derek" on the Basil Brush show in the 70s.

The actor died at Royal United Hospitals Bath on Friday morning, after having suffered with pneumonia.

"You couldn't have met a nicer person ever" said his assistant Helen Bennett.

"He was just a wonderful man and I will miss him terribly."

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Fowlds was a long-standing actor on ITV's Heartbeat

Image caption Yes Minister also starred [L-R] Nigel Hawthorne and Paul Eddington

She added: "He was the most beloved man to everybody who ever met him, he never had a bad word to say about anybody and he was so well respected, adored by everyone."

Basil Brush himself said he is "so desperately sad" at the news, describing the late star as "my best friend forever".

Fowlds was the last of the remaining original Yes Minister stars, following the earlier deaths of Sir Nigel Hawthorne and Paul Eddington, who he appeared alongside in the British political satire from 1980 to 1984.

He appeared in the police drama series Heartbeat for its entire run of 18 years, first as a local police sergeant, then running the post office after the character retired from the force, before running a pub.

Fowlds was married twice; first to Wendy Tory and then later to Blue Peter presenter Lesley Judd.

He is survived by sons Jamie and actor Jeremy.

'Work hard and have fun'

Speaking to The Stage publication last year, Fowlds offered some advice to any budding actors.

"My advice to young actors today would be to work hard whenever you can, but also to have fun and, whatever you do, don't take yourself too seriously.

"Always remember that an acting career is a marathon, not a sprint, and I wish all of today's actors good luck with it."

