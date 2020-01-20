Emily Eavis to get the NME's Godlike Genius award
Emily Eavis has been named a Godlike Genius by the NME, in recognition of her "outstanding contribution" to the Glastonbury festival.
She will receive the title at next month's NME Awards, 24 years after her father Michael won the same prize.
"I remember being at the NME Awards when I was 16 and being so proud to see my dad named Godlike Genius," said Eavis in a statement.
"It's a huge honour to be given the same award all these years later."
The award comes as Glastonbury gears up to celebrate its 50th anniversary this summer.
Paul McCartney and Taylor Swift have already been named as headliners, while Diana Ross will play the Sunday afternoon "legend slot", but the rest of the line-up is still under wraps.
Emily Eavis grew up around the festival, which takes place on her father's farm in Somerset. One of her earliest memories is giving a violin rendition of Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star on the Pyramid Stage in 1985, when she was five years old, just before that year's headliners, Paul Weller's The Style Council.
She initially avoided working at the event, training as a teacher at Goldsmiths University in London. But after her mother died of cancer in 1999, she returned home to help her father and eventually became a co-organiser of the festival.
Along with her husband, Nick Dewer, she now books the festival's main stages, and is responsible for bringing acts like Kanye West, Dolly Parton and Metallica to the farm.
Eavis has also vowed to make the line-up "as close to" a 50/50 gender split as possible, setting an example for other festivals around the UK.
On learning of her NME award, the 41-year-old paid tribute to the rest of the festival's team.
"Part of the beauty of the event is that it's brought together by a huge force of great creative masterminds and it's such a privilege to continue to put this show on and allow it to evolve," she said.
NME nominees
The NME also released the shortlist for its 2020 awards on Monday morning, with Billie Eilish, Slowthai and 2019 Glastonbury headliner Stormzy all achieving multiple nominations.
Glastonbury itself is up for the best festival prize - an honour it has received 15 times since 1995.
The 1975 are up for five awards including best group and best festival headliner - and will close the ceremony at London's Brixton Academy, with an exclusive five-song set.
The full list of nominees is as follows:
GODLIKE GENIUS
Emily Eavis
BEST BRITISH ALBUM
- FKA Twigs - Magdalene
- Foals - Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost, Pt. 1
- Little Simz - GREY Area
- Michael Kiwanuka - Kiwanuka
- Slowthai - Nothing Great About Britain
BEST ALBUM IN THE WORLD
- Billie Eilish - When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
- FKA Twigs - Magdalene
- Foals - Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost, Pt. 1
- Lana Del Rey - Norman ******* Rockwell
- Little Simz - GREY Area
- Michael Kiwanuka - Kiwanuka
- Slipknot - We Are Not Your Kind
- Slowthai - Nothing Great About Britain
- Stella Donnelly - Beware Of The Dogs
- Tyler, the Creator - IGOR
BEST BRITISH SONG
- AJ Tracey - Ladbroke Grove
- Dua Lipa - Don't Start Now
- Georgia - About Work The Dancefloor
- Mura Masa ft Slowthai - Deal Wiv It
- The 1975 - People
BEST SONG IN THE WORLD
- AJ Tracey - Ladbroke Grove
- Billie Eilish - Bad Guy
- Clairo - Bags
- Dua Lipa - Don't Start Now
- Georgia - About Work The Dancefloor
- Lil Nas X - Old Town Road (remix)
- Lizzo - Juice
- Mura Masa ft Slowthai - Deal Wiv It
- Post Malone - Circles
- The 1975 - People
BEST BRITISH SOLO ACT
- AJ Tracey
- Charli XCX
- FKA twigs
- Slowthai
- Yungblud
BEST SOLO ACT IN THE WORLD
- AJ Tracey
- Beck
- Billie Eilish
- Charli XCX
- FKA Twigs
- Lana Del Rey
- Lizzo
- Slowthai
- Taylor Swift
- Yungblud
BEST BRITISH BAND
- Bring Me The Horizon
- IDLES
- Krept & Konan
- The 1975
- The Big Moon
BEST BAND IN THE WORLD
- Bring Me The Horizon
- Brockhampton
- BTS
- Haim
- IDLES
- Krept & Konan
- Slipknot
- Tame Impala
- The 1975
- The Big Moon
BEST NEW BRITISH ACT
- Celeste
- D-Block Europe
- Easy Life
- Jade Bird
- Sam Fender
BEST NEW ACT IN THE WORLD
- Celeste
- Clairo
- D-Block Europe
- DaBaby
- Dominic Fike
- Easy Life
- Fontaines DC
- Girl In Red
- Jade Bird
- Sam Fender
BEST LIVE ACT
- Amyl + The Sniffers
- Foals
- Iggy Pop
- Lizzo
- Slowthai
BEST COLLABORATION
- BTS + Halsey - Boy With Luv
- Charli XCX + Christine And The Queens - Gone
- Megan Thee Stallion + DaBaby - Cash ****
- Slowthai + Mura Masa - Deal Wiv It
- Yungblud + Dan Reynolds - Original Me
BEST MUSIC VIDEO
- Brockhampton - I've Been Born Again
- Easy Life - Nice Guys
- Normani - Motivation
- Stormzy - Vossi Bop
- Yungblud - Original Me
BEST BRITISH FESTIVAL
- All Points East
- Glastonbury
- Parklife
- Reading & Leeds
- Wireless
BEST SMALL FESTIVAL:
- Bluedot
- End Of The Road
- Iceland Airwaves
- Kendal Calling
- Øya
BEST FESTIVAL IN THE WORLD
- All Points East
- Coachella
- Fuji Rock
- Glastonbury
- Mad Cool
- Parklife
- Reading & Leeds
- Rock In Rio
- Sziget
- Wireless
BEST FESTIVAL HEADLINER
- Cardi B
- Lana Del Rey
- Stormzy
- The 1975
- The Cure
BEST FILM
- Blue Story
- Hustlers
- Joker
- Midsommar
- Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
BEST FILM ACTOR
- Florence Pugh
- Joaquin Phoenix
- Lupita Nyong'o
- Micheal Ward
- Taron Egerton
BEST TV SERIES
- End Of The ******* World
- Fleabag
- Peaky Blinders
- Stranger Things
- Top Boy
BEST TV ACTOR
- Asa Butterfield
- Jessica Barden
- Jodie Comer
- Kano
- Zendaya
BEST MUSIC FILM
- Beyonce: Homecoming
- BTS: Bring The Seoul
- Liam Gallagher: As It Was
- Michael Hutchence: Mystify
- Rocketman
BEST MUSIC BOOK
- Brett Anderson - Afternoons With The Blinds Drawn
- Debbie Harry - Face It: A Memoir
- Elton John - Me
- Prince - The Beautiful Ones
- Tegan & Sara - High School
BEST REISSUE
- Aretha Franklin - Amazing Grace
- Muse - Origins Of Muse
- Prince - 1999
- REM - Monster 25
- The Beatles - Abbey Road
BEST PODCAST
- Have You Heard George's Podcast?
- My Dad Wrote A Porno
- Sex Power Money
- Stay Free: The Story Of The Clash
- The Missing Cryptoqueen
BEST GAME
- Death Stranding
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- The Outer Worlds
