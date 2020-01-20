Emily Eavis to get the NME's Godlike Genius award

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Eavis has regularly picked up the NME's best festival prize on behalf of Glastonbury

Emily Eavis has been named a Godlike Genius by the NME, in recognition of her "outstanding contribution" to the Glastonbury festival.

She will receive the title at next month's NME Awards, 24 years after her father Michael won the same prize.

"I remember being at the NME Awards when I was 16 and being so proud to see my dad named Godlike Genius," said Eavis in a statement.

"It's a huge honour to be given the same award all these years later."

The award comes as Glastonbury gears up to celebrate its 50th anniversary this summer.

Paul McCartney and Taylor Swift have already been named as headliners, while Diana Ross will play the Sunday afternoon "legend slot", but the rest of the line-up is still under wraps.

Emily Eavis grew up around the festival, which takes place on her father's farm in Somerset. One of her earliest memories is giving a violin rendition of Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star on the Pyramid Stage in 1985, when she was five years old, just before that year's headliners, Paul Weller's The Style Council.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Eavis grew up around the festival, and started helping to organise it 20 years ago

She initially avoided working at the event, training as a teacher at Goldsmiths University in London. But after her mother died of cancer in 1999, she returned home to help her father and eventually became a co-organiser of the festival.

Along with her husband, Nick Dewer, she now books the festival's main stages, and is responsible for bringing acts like Kanye West, Dolly Parton and Metallica to the farm.

Eavis has also vowed to make the line-up "as close to" a 50/50 gender split as possible, setting an example for other festivals around the UK.

On learning of her NME award, the 41-year-old paid tribute to the rest of the festival's team.

"Part of the beauty of the event is that it's brought together by a huge force of great creative masterminds and it's such a privilege to continue to put this show on and allow it to evolve," she said.

NME nominees

The NME also released the shortlist for its 2020 awards on Monday morning, with Billie Eilish, Slowthai and 2019 Glastonbury headliner Stormzy all achieving multiple nominations.

Glastonbury itself is up for the best festival prize - an honour it has received 15 times since 1995.

The 1975 are up for five awards including best group and best festival headliner - and will close the ceremony at London's Brixton Academy, with an exclusive five-song set.

The full list of nominees is as follows:

GODLIKE GENIUS

Emily Eavis

BEST BRITISH ALBUM

FKA Twigs - Magdalene

Foals - Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost, Pt. 1

Little Simz - GREY Area

Michael Kiwanuka - Kiwanuka

Slowthai - Nothing Great About Britain

BEST ALBUM IN THE WORLD

Billie Eilish - When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

FKA Twigs - Magdalene

Foals - Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost, Pt. 1

Lana Del Rey - Norman ******* Rockwell

Little Simz - GREY Area

Michael Kiwanuka - Kiwanuka

Slipknot - We Are Not Your Kind

Slowthai - Nothing Great About Britain

Stella Donnelly - Beware Of The Dogs

Tyler, the Creator - IGOR

BEST BRITISH SONG

AJ Tracey - Ladbroke Grove

Dua Lipa - Don't Start Now

Georgia - About Work The Dancefloor

Mura Masa ft Slowthai - Deal Wiv It

The 1975 - People

BEST SONG IN THE WORLD

AJ Tracey - Ladbroke Grove

Billie Eilish - Bad Guy

Clairo - Bags

Dua Lipa - Don't Start Now

Georgia - About Work The Dancefloor

Lil Nas X - Old Town Road (remix)

Lizzo - Juice

Mura Masa ft Slowthai - Deal Wiv It

Post Malone - Circles

The 1975 - People

BEST BRITISH SOLO ACT

AJ Tracey

Charli XCX

FKA twigs

Slowthai

Yungblud

BEST SOLO ACT IN THE WORLD

AJ Tracey

Beck

Billie Eilish

Charli XCX

FKA Twigs

Lana Del Rey

Lizzo

Slowthai

Taylor Swift

Yungblud

BEST BRITISH BAND

Bring Me The Horizon

IDLES

Krept & Konan

The 1975

The Big Moon

BEST BAND IN THE WORLD

Bring Me The Horizon

Brockhampton

BTS

Haim

IDLES

Krept & Konan

Slipknot

Tame Impala

The 1975

The Big Moon

BEST NEW BRITISH ACT

Celeste

D-Block Europe

Easy Life

Jade Bird

Sam Fender

BEST NEW ACT IN THE WORLD

Celeste

Clairo

D-Block Europe

DaBaby

Dominic Fike

Easy Life

Fontaines DC

Girl In Red

Jade Bird

Sam Fender

BEST LIVE ACT

Amyl + The Sniffers

Foals

Iggy Pop

Lizzo

Slowthai

BEST COLLABORATION

BTS + Halsey - Boy With Luv

Charli XCX + Christine And The Queens - Gone

Megan Thee Stallion + DaBaby - Cash ****

Slowthai + Mura Masa - Deal Wiv It

Yungblud + Dan Reynolds - Original Me

BEST MUSIC VIDEO

Brockhampton - I've Been Born Again

Easy Life - Nice Guys

Normani - Motivation

Stormzy - Vossi Bop

Yungblud - Original Me

BEST BRITISH FESTIVAL

All Points East

Glastonbury

Parklife

Reading & Leeds

Wireless

BEST SMALL FESTIVAL:

Bluedot

End Of The Road

Iceland Airwaves

Kendal Calling

Øya

BEST FESTIVAL IN THE WORLD

All Points East

Coachella

Fuji Rock

Glastonbury

Mad Cool

Parklife

Reading & Leeds

Rock In Rio

Sziget

Wireless

BEST FESTIVAL HEADLINER

Cardi B

Lana Del Rey

Stormzy

The 1975

The Cure

BEST FILM

Blue Story

Hustlers

Joker

Midsommar

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

BEST FILM ACTOR

Florence Pugh

Joaquin Phoenix

Lupita Nyong'o

Micheal Ward

Taron Egerton

BEST TV SERIES

End Of The ******* World

Fleabag

Peaky Blinders

Stranger Things

Top Boy

BEST TV ACTOR

Asa Butterfield

Jessica Barden

Jodie Comer

Kano

Zendaya

BEST MUSIC FILM

Beyonce: Homecoming

BTS: Bring The Seoul

Liam Gallagher: As It Was

Michael Hutchence: Mystify

Rocketman

BEST MUSIC BOOK

Brett Anderson - Afternoons With The Blinds Drawn

Debbie Harry - Face It: A Memoir

Elton John - Me

Prince - The Beautiful Ones

Tegan & Sara - High School

BEST REISSUE

Aretha Franklin - Amazing Grace

Muse - Origins Of Muse

Prince - 1999

REM - Monster 25

The Beatles - Abbey Road

BEST PODCAST

Have You Heard George's Podcast?

My Dad Wrote A Porno

Sex Power Money

Stay Free: The Story Of The Clash

The Missing Cryptoqueen

BEST GAME

Death Stranding

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

The Outer Worlds

