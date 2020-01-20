Lord Hall to step down as BBC's director general

Image caption Tony Hall outside BBC's London HQ

Tony Hall is to step down as director general of the BBC in the summer, after seven years in the role.

Lord Hall said the decision had been hard, adding: "If I followed my heart I would genuinely never want to leave."

But he said he felt it was important the BBC had the same leader for the BBC's mid-term review in 2022 and the renewal of its charter in 2027.

Sir David Clementi, chairman of the BBC, said the corporation had been "lucky to have him".

He said Lord Hall had been "an inspirational creative leader" who had "led the BBC with integrity and a passion for our values".

McAlpine row

Sir David said the search for a new director general would begin "within the next few weeks" and that the BBC was "committed to selecting the best qualified person for the job".

In a letter to staff, Lord Hall said he believed he would be "leaving the BBC in a much stronger place than when I joined".

His appointment in 2013 followed the resignation of George Entwistle in the wake of the Newsnight Lord McAlpine row.

Hall's departure comes amid another turbulent time for the broadcaster, with issues around equal pay disputes, political bias, diversity and TV licences at the top of its agenda.

Last week he outlined a plan that will see at least two thirds of the corporation's staff based outside London by 2027.

