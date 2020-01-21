Hugh Laurie has said he and Stephen Fry "often" discuss reforming their comedy double act, 25 years after their sketch show, A Bit of Fry and Laurie, ended.

"Actually we talked about doing it on stage for a long time, so long in fact we passed the date we'd set for ourselves," he told BBC Radio 2.

"We see each other a lot and we talk about it often."

The pair became TV favourites when the show ran from 1989-95, and went on to co-star in Jeeves and Wooster.

They forged hugely successful solo careers after going their separate ways, but Laurie told radio host Steve Wright that a reunion is on the cards.

"I think it might happen, yes, but I don't know why we're both being sort of coy about it - 'No after you, no after you' - I don't know why we do that.

"Somebody's got to take charge, I think, and say, 'I've booked us in, we're doing this. We've got a month to get ready.'"

The pair met at Cambridge University in 1980, and did reunite for a special programme on TV channel Gold in 2010 to mark the 30th anniversary of their partnership.

Laurie can currently be seen in two new projects for writer and director Armando Iannucci - a film adaptation of Charles Dickens' novel David Copperfield, and a sci-fi TV series called Avenue 5.

Last year, Fry embarked on his first tour since he went on the road with Laurie in the 1980s. This time, he was speaking about his book Mythos, while he has just released the second series of a podcast, 7 Deadly Sins, and appeared in the new series of Doctor Who.

