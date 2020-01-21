Image copyright Netflix Image caption Olivia Colman and Tobias Menzies play the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh in season three

A total of 73 million households worldwide have watched royal drama The Crown since it began in 2016, according to figures released by Netflix.

It's the first time the streaming giant has revealed viewing data for the series about the British monarchy.

The third season, which stars Olivia Colman as the Queen, was watched in 21 million homes in its first four weeks.

That was 40% more than saw the second season over the same time period, Netflix said.

The company's chief content officer Ted Sarandos said the figures proved The Crown's "popularity grows with each new season".

Colman replaced Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II after the second season.

"Seventy-three million households around the world have made The Crown part of the global cultural zeitgeist," Sarandos said.

The only other show for which Netflix has revealed overall viewing data is Orange is the New Black, which reached 105 million homes over its first six seasons.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Clare Foy and Matt Smith led The Crown until the third series

On Sunday, the cast of The Crown won the Screen Actors Guild Award for the best ensemble in a drama series. That followed Colman's Golden Globe win for best actress in a drama series at the start of January.

However, despite its accolades, series three failed to make Netflix UK's top 10 list of its most popular releases of 2019.

The top spot went to a documentary about the disappearance of three-year-old Madeleine McCann in 2007.

In March last year, BBC director general Tony Hall was scathing about the size of Netflix's viewing figures.

He said BBC drama series with smaller budgets, such as Bodyguard, were watched by more people than The Crown.

"I mentioned the Bodyguard finale reaching 17 million viewers," he told a media conference in London. "That was in one month. Our data suggests The Crown reached seven million users in 17 months."

Netflix has not broken down its viewing figures for The Crown by country.

The streaming giant only started sharing its viewing figures last January.

At that time, it announced that supernatural drama Stranger Things had broken its streaming record, after 40 million households watched the show in its first four days.

Follow us on Facebook or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.