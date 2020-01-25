Image copyright Reuters

Madonna has cancelled the first London show of her Madame X world tour, days after saying she "must listen to my body and rest".

The star had been due to begin a run of 15 dates at the London Palladium from this Monday but Ticketmaster posted on its website that the performance had been cancelled.

Refunds for those affected have already been issued, the Independent reported.

Madonna cancelled dates in Lisbon, Portugal last week due to injury.

"Sorry I had to cancel tonight," the 61-year-old wrote on Instagram at the time, "but I must listen to my body and rest!"

She has not revealed the nature of the injury, but told an audience in San Francisco she was suffering from a "torn ligament" and "a bad knee" in November.

In a video posted to social media last week, she was shown wearing knee supports while rehearsing for an earlier show in Lisbon.

"How an injured Madame X warms up for a show," she wrote in the caption. "Very carefully."

Fans spoke of their disappointment on social media after the cancellation was confirmed.

"I'm so gutted and upset," one wrote. "We've train and accommodation booked!"

"Expecting a present from you after this kerfuffle," another said, before adding: "Get well!"

Follow us on Facebook, or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.