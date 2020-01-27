Grammys 2020: Red carpet in pictures

Image copyright Getty, EPA, Reuters

The stars have arrived for the 62nd Grammys at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The main nominees include Billie Eilish, Lizzo and Lil Nas X, with performances due from Camila Cabello, Aerosmith and Ariana Grande.

Here's how music's biggest artists looked as the graced the red carpet.

Tonight could be the biggest night of Lizzo's life, which perhaps explains why she looks like she's going to her own wedding.

Her fur-lined Versace dress sees her pay tribute to the likes of Diana Ross and Cher.

Lizzo is up for four of the big awards - record of the year, song of the year, album of the year and best new artist. She'll face stiff competition from Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X in the latter category, but they'll do well to top this look.

Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi is up for song of the year with Someone You Loved.

"Let's face it, it's never gonna happen again," he joked on the red carpet. "It's all downhill from here".

Which is why he's probably steadying himself in this picture.

Ariana Grande is one of the front-runners this year, with her deeply personal Thank U, Next being up for best album.

She wore a custom-made Giambattista Valli gown, which is 20 feet across. So if an impromptu game of musical chairs breaks out, she should win easily.

Rap star Lil Nas X picked up one of the early awards for best video, in honour of his country-rap crossover Old Town Road (which is also up for song and record of the year) before going and slipping into something a little more... dazzling.

You'd certainly see him coming on the ranch in that pink spiky leather suit.

Like Lizzo, Billie Eilish is also shortlisted for the "big four" awards and she's gone green for Grammys night.

Her Gucci nails were apparently a late addition and hopefully won't cause any trophy-lifting issues for the 18-year-old, who told journalists she feels "like a fan" who has been let in for the night.

BTS were all suited and booted as they walked the red carpet.

The seven-strong Korean band are set to perform "Seoul Town Road" alongside Lil Nas X (see what they did there?).

It's a case of YOLO, so wear a bright pink cowgirl number, for Bristol artist Yola, who also has four, despite being relatively unknown in her home country (so far).

The Bristolian artist has performed with Phantom Limb, Massive Attack, The Chemical Brothers and Iggy Azalea - and she goes up against Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X and more in the best new artist category.

If they take a team picture with the nominees for that award you'll need your sunglasses to see it.

Finally, David Crosby got the dickie bow memo before he trod the red carpet with his wife Jan Dance.

One of the original hippy rock 'n' rollers, he was nominated in the best music film category, for his documentary Remember My Name.

The award was eventually won by Beyoncé for her Netflix documentary Homecoming, which captures her 2018 Coachella performance (her win meant films about or by Crosby, Miles Davis, Rick Rubin and Thom Yorke all missed out).

But we're giving the unofficial award for best moustache to the former Byrds guitarist, and we're sure you'll agree.

