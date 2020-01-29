Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A line-up of "high-profile" presenters will be joined by journalists from The Times

News Corp, the owner of The Times and The Sun newspapers, has unveiled plans to launch a digital talk radio station.

Times Radio will launch later this year and broadcast on DAB, online and via an app and smart speakers.

Tim Levell, a former editor of the BBC's Newsround and Blue Peter, is to be the station's programme director.

Currently a BBC Radio 5 live editor, he said it was "a real privilege to be part of something that should shake up the broadcasting landscape".

The Times editor John Witherow said the station would offer "provocative, well-informed, entertaining and useful discussion covering the key stories of the day".

The company has promised "a line-up of high-profile presenters", as well as contributions from The Times and The Sunday Times journalists.

Image copyright BBC/Getty Images Image caption Tim Levell and Stig Abell are among those leading the launch

Stig Abell, a former managing editor of The Sun and current editor of The Times Literary Supplement, will be launch director of the new station. Abell also currently co-presents BBC Radio 4's arts show Front Row.

The Times Radio launch follows News Corp's 2016 acquisition of Wireless Group, the company behind Talksport and Virgin Radio UK.

According to The Guardian, the aim of the new station - which will not have adverts - is to "lure listeners away from BBC Radio 4 and 5 at a time when the public broadcaster is facing cuts".

