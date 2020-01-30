Image copyright Getty Images

Sarah Sands is standing down as editor of BBC Radio 4's Today programme after three years.

The news comes a day after it was announced 450 jobs are to be cut from BBC News under plans to complete its £80m savings target by 2022.

Sands took over the reigns of the flagship news show in 2017.

Before joining the BBC, Sands edited the London Evening Standard, where she replace by former chancellor of the exchequer, George Osborne.

Other outlets to be hit by job closures announced on Wednesday include BBC Two's Newsnight, BBC Radio 5 Live and the World Update programme on the World Service.

The official reason for her departure has not yet been confirmed by the BBC.

