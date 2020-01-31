Image copyright Lightening Films

Rock 'n' roll star Liam Gallagher acts as Eric Cantona's butler and chauffeur in the new video for his track, Once.

The Manchester City fan and the Manchester United legend have put aside their club rivalries to come together in the video.

It arrives around the 25th anniversary of Cantona's infamous kung-fu kick, which resulted in a nine-month FA ban.

The former Oasis frontman tweeted he was "absolutely thrilled" to work with "the last rock 'n' roll footballer".

He wrote: "Songs like this don't come around very often and neither do football players like him."

The track features on the former Oasis frontman's second number one solo album Why Me? Why Not.

Director Charlie Lightening's accompanying video begins with "King" Eric summoning "R Kid" to refill his wine glass, before he strolls semi-naked through his palace, glugging wine and tinkling on a grand piano.

He then claims his crown and robe and heads outside, where his humble servant is waiting to open the door of the Rolls Royce.

Image copyright Lightening Films

The grounds of the giant white manor house resemble that of Gallagher's late hero John Lennon, whose Ascot estate featured in the video for Imagine.

Six weeks ago, Cantona - who won four Premier League titles with United - posted a video of himself singing the song while sat on a couch.

"When two Manchester legends meet," wrote Cantona, calling Once his "song of the year".

The 47-year-old singer admitted to Copa90 Football last year that City's bitter rivals, led by Cantona, "ruined my life in the 90s" due to their prolonged success. Although the pendulum has swung the other way in recent years.

After retiring from football in 1997, Cantona went into acting and starred in and co-produced Ken Loach's film Looking For Eric, which premiered at the 2009 Cannes Film Festival.

However, his first role came during his lengthy ban for kicking a Crystal Palace supporter in 1995, when he played a rugby player in the French film Le Bonheur est dans le Pré.

Cantona went on to portray a French ambassador in the 1998 film Elizabeth, and in 2002 he directed a short film called Apporte-Moi Ton Amour, before appearing in Danish western The Salvation.

Perhaps the most bizarre move of his acting career came in 2013, when he appeared in the French erotic film You and the Night (Les Rencontres d'après minuit), where he played The Stud.

The 53-year-old was known to be a big film and music fan during his time in Manchester and was pictured alongside another of Gallagher's musical heroes, The Stone Roses, during their initial comeback tour at the start of the last decade.

It's not the first time that the Gallaghers have used the image of a United star alongside their music. A picture of George Best appeared on the cover of Oasis's debut album Definitely Maybe back in 1994, due largely to the photograph being taken in guitarist and United fan Paul "Bonehead" Arthurs' house.

The new video marks the release of Liam Gallagher's Acoustic Sessions EP.

Follow us on Facebook, or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.