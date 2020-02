Some of the world's biggest film stars are gathering in London for the 2020 Bafta Awards.

Joker, 1917, The Irishman are among the most heavily nominated movies at this year's ceremony, being held at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Graham Norton has previously hosted the TV Baftas but this is his first year fronting the film awards. He decided to colour co-ordinate with the red carpet to mark his debut year

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Charlize Theron is nominated in the leading actress category for her portrayal of Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly in Bombshell. She wore a flowing purple gown on the red carpet

Image copyright EPA Image caption Jojo Rabbit's director and star Taika Waititi urged photographers to focus on best actor nominee Jonathan Pryce and his wife Kate Fahy

Image copyright AFP Image caption Wild Rose has not been one of the major films of this awards season but it has netted British star Jessie Buckley a leading actress Bafta nomination for her portrayal of an aspiring Scottish country music singer

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Scarlett Johansson, who is nominated for both leading and supporting actress for her performances in Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit respectively, wore a feathery pink gown

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sir Sam Mendes, whose film 1917 has nine nominations, walked the red carpet with his wife, musician Alison Balsom

Image copyright Reuters Image caption 1917's two stars, Dean-Charles Chapman and George MacKay, wore matching in tuxes

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Renee Zellweger is a red-hot favourite to win best actress for her portrayal of Judy Garland

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The Irishman star Al Pacino, nominated for best supporting actor, took a little break from press interviews to catch his breath

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Parasite has been one of the biggest success stories of awards season, and its star Song Kang Ho and director Bong Joon Ho are representing the film at the Baftas

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Little Women star Florence Pugh, who is nominated for best supporting actress, wore a striking pink gown over a black dress.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The two stars of Queen & Slim also walked the red carpet - Daniel Kaluuya in a dark blue suit and a pregnant Jodie Turner-Smith in a bright yellow dress

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Joker star Joaquin Phoenix seemed to be in a considerably better mood than he often is at awards ceremonies as he smiled for photographs

Image copyright EPA Image caption Another best actor nominee, Marriage Story's Adam Driver, posed with his wife Joanne Tucker - herself an actress who starred alongside him in The Report

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Saoirse Ronan, Margot Robbie and Emilia Clarke all opted for black dresses. Ronan's performance in Little Women is nominated for leading actress while Margot has two nominations in best supporting actress, for her performances in Bombshell and Once Upon A Time in Hollywood

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The red carpet was cleared for the arrival of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The Duke is the president of Bafta

All images subject to copyright.