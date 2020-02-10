Image copyright Shutterstock Image caption Little Women star Florence Pugh wore a teal dress by Louis Vuitton on the Oscars red carpet

It was Parasite's night at the Oscars on Sunday, but away from the ceremony it was an evening for cats, dogs and turkey sandwiches.

The stars were busy getting their outfits signed, smuggling food and bringing along their pets to the red carpet and after parties.

Here's a look at 13 of the most eye-catching outfits.

1. Billie Eilish is going to find it difficult to text in these nails

The singer wore a gorgeous white Chanel jacket on the red carpet, complete with several Chanel accessories.

Her hair was fixed with the "CC" logo hairclip and tied in a Chanel headband, while her lacy fingerless gloves were labelled with "Cha" and "Nel".

Her extra-long black nails completed the look, which was easily one of the highlights of this year's red carpet.

Eilish went on to perform at the ceremony. The rumours that she would debut her new Bond theme sadly came to nothing, but she did perform a haunting rendition of Yesterday by The Beatles, to accompany the In Memoriam section.

2. Julia Butters smuggled in some emergency food

There is perhaps nobody more deserving of praise this year than the 10-year-old actress who concealed a sandwich in her $2,500 purse.

Julia Butters, who appears in Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, quite rightly realised she'd probably get hungry during the three-and-a-half-hour Oscars ceremony.

So while she looked extremely elegant in a light pink Christian Siriano gown, she also made full use of the Marzook crystal orb bag she was carrying, which turned out to be just the right size for a turkey sandwich.

3. Some guests brought a (mini) plus-one

Ugly Betty star America Ferrera looked anything but ugly as she showed off her baby bump in a crimson dress.

The actress announced her second pregnancy at the beginning of the year.

Fererra, who attended with husband Ryan Piers Williams, wore a red pleated chiffon gown with tiered shoulders, designed by Alberta Ferretti.

Ciara (not the storm) turned up to the Vanity Fair after party looking similarly glowing. The R&B singer is expecting her second child with husband Russell Wilson.

4. Spike Lee paid tribute to Kobe Bryant

In perhaps the most poignant and touching tribute seen on the red carpet this year, director Spike Lee used his outfit to honour Kobe Bryant.

The US basketball star died in a helicopter crash last month at the age of 41, along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

Lee had Bryant's jersey number 24 emblazoned on his Gucci suit, which was purple with gold piping - the colours of the Lakers, Bryant's team .

The number was displayed both on the lapels of his suit jacket and on his upper back, while he opted for orange Nike trainers to complete the look.

5. Sandy got signed

Songwriter Diane Warren, nominated for best original song, was one of the many signatories

Nowadays, most people don't want autographs when they meet a celebrity, they want selfies.

But costume designer Sandy Powell, who was nominated for The Irishman, wanted as many signatures as possible from the A-listers in attendance.

That's because she plans to auction the outfit to raise money to save the former home of her mentor and close friend, Derek Jarman, the filmmaker, artist and LGBT activist who died in 1994.

Following the death of Jarman's partner, campaigners are now trying to raise £3.5m to buy the cottage and its contents so they can be preserved for the nation.

6. Natalie Portman staged a quiet protest

You might not have heard about this because hardly anybody has mentioned it in the past month, but no women were nominated for best director at the Oscars this year.

So Natalie Portman decided to take matters into her own hands.

The actress wore a black gown embroidered with the surnames of the women who would have been eligible in the category, having directed major feature films in the past year.

The names included: Lorene Scafaria (who directed Hustlers), Lulu Wang (The Farewell), Greta Gerwig (Little Women), Marielle Heller (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood) and Melina Matsoukas (Queen & Slim).

7. Newcomers easily held their own

Roman Griffin Davis and Archie Yates launched their Hollywood careers in a big way last year as the two young stars of Jojo Rabbit.

They may be aged 12 and 11 respectively but the pair more than earned their places alongside Hollywood veterans like Brad Pitt and Tom Hanks.

Both were dressed in smart tuxes, with Davis in particular catching everybody's eye with a bright orange collar.

8. Sustainability is the new black

Sustainability was a big theme on the red carpet, with several stars opting to recycle some elements of their outfits.

Much has been made this awards season of the Stella McCartney tuxedo worn by Joaquin Phoenix, which he brought with him on his transatlantic flight from London to Los Angeles last week.

The actor has worn the same outfit at every awards ceremony this season, so you may recognise it from the Golden Globes and the Baftas.

Meanwhile, Booksmart star Kaitlyn Dever wore a Louis Vuitton dress made with tencel, an eco-friendly fibre.

Saoirse Ronan's Gucci gown featured a V-neck bodice made from black satin left over from the dress she wore to last weekend's Bafta Film Awards.

9. The stars were dressed for both hot and cold climates.

Diane Keaton must have been feeling the chill because she stepped on stage with Keanu Reaves wearing a black-and-white plaid trench coat over a chequered pants suit.

Emily Ratajkowski, on the other hand, was feeling slightly warmer, opting for nothing more than a simple white bralet and skirt as she hit the Vanity Fair party.

10. Sir Elton John rock(et)ed

Most of the tuxes worn by men at the Oscars came in the standard colours - usually black, maybe the occasional white.

Naturally, Sir Elton John put his own spin on the traditional look by wearing purple. He even wore non-matching trainers for a splash or extra colour.

It certainly made him stick out from the crowd, but he blended in perfectly with the brightly-coloured set which accompanied his live performance of Rocketman's I'm Gonna Love Me Again.

The track helped him (and co-writer Bernie Taupin) take home the Oscar for best original song.

11. James Corden and Rebel Wilson got catty

The eye-catching outfits weren't restricted to the red carpet. Several stars changed costume for their appearance in the ceremony.

James Corden and Rebel Wilson, both of whom starred in Cats, introduced the best visual effects category dressed as their characters.

"As cast members of the motion picture Cats, nobody more than us understands the importance of good visual effects," the pair said as they took to the stage, in a jokey nod to the poor reviews the film received.

12. Billy Porter was buoyant and flamboyant

Wherever there's a red carpet, there's always Billy Porter wearing something truly fabulous.

The Pose star can always be relied upon to put everybody else in the shade, and he certainly didn't disappoint at the Oscars as he took to the red carpet to help host the official pre-show coverage.

Porter wore a custom two-piece by British designer Giles Deacon, which consisted of a 24-carat gold bodice accompanied by a flowing silk maxi-skirt - finished off with some custom Jimmy Choo shoes.

He flipped things up for the after party, changing into an equally vibrant purple ensemble, complete with a cape and purse with a slogan so rude we've had to block some of it out.

13. DOG

We have no idea who Charles Annenberg Weingarten is but the important thing is he brought a dog to the after party and therefore wins the entire night.

The filmmaker and philanthropist (thanks Wikipedia) turned up cradling his adorable dog, who we bet was probably the event's most popular guest.

