Oscars 2020: The winners and nominees
This year's Academy Awards are taking place in Los Angeles. Here's the full list of winners so far, and all the nominees.
Best supporting actor
- Winner: Brad Pitt - Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
- Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
- Sir Anthony Hopkins - The Two Popes
- Al Pacino - The Irishman
- Joe Pesci - The Irishman
Best picture
- Ford v Ferrari
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Little Women
- Marriage Story
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
- Parasite
Best actor
- Antonio Banderas - Pain and Glory
- Leonardo DiCaprio - Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
- Adam Driver - Marriage Story
- Joaquin Phoenix - Joker
- Jonathan Pryce - The Two Popes
Best actress
- Cynthia Erivo - Harriet
- Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story
- Saoirse Ronan - Little Women
- Charlize Theron - Bombshell
- Renee Zellweger - Judy
Best supporting actress
- Kathy Bates - Richard Jewell
- Laura Dern - Marriage Story
- Scarlett Johansson - Jojo Rabbit
- Florence Pugh - Little Women
- Margot Robbie - Bombshell
Best director
- The Irishman - Martin Scorsese
- Joker - Todd Phillips
- 1917 - Sam Mendes
- Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood - Quentin Tarantino
- Parasite - Bong Joon-ho
Best adapted screenplay
- The Irishman - Steven Zaillian
- Jojo Rabbit - Taika Waititi
- Joker - Todd Phillips & Scott Silver
- Little Women - Greta Gerwig
- The Two Popes - Anthony McCarten
Best original screenplay
- Knives Out - Rian Johnson
- Marriage Story - Noah Baumbach
- 1917 - Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns
- Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood - Quentin Tarantino
- Winner - Parasite, Bong Joon Ho & Han Jin Won
Best animated feature
- How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
- I Lost My Body
- Klaus
- Missing Link
- Winner: Toy Story 4
Best documentary feature
- American Factory
- The Cave
- The Edge of Democracy
- For Sama
- Honeyland
Best international feature
- Corpus Christi - Poland
- Honeyland - North Macedonia
- Les Miserables - France
- Pain and Glory - Spain
- Parasite - South Korea
Best cinematography
- The Irishman - Rodrigo Prieto
- Joker - Lawrence Sher
- The Lighthouse - Jarin Blaschke
- 1917 - Roger Deakins
- Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood - Robert Richardson
Best costume design
- The Irishman - Sandy Powell & Christopher Peterson
- Jojo Rabbit - Mayes C Rubeo
- Joker - Mark Bridges
- Little Women - Jacqueline Durran
- Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood - Arianne Phillips
Best film editing
- Ford v Ferrari - Michael McCusker & Andrew Buckland
- The Irishman - Thelma Schoonmaker
- Jojo Rabbit - Tom Eagles
- Joker - Jeff Groth
- Parasite - Yang Jinmo
Best make-up and hairstyling
- Bombshell - Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan & Vivian Baker
- Joker - Nicki Ledermann & Kay Georgiou
- Judy - Jeremy Woodhead
- Maleficent: Mistress of Evil - Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten & David White
- 1917 - Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis & Rebecca Cole
Best original score
- Joker - Hildur Guðnadóttir
- Little Women - Alexandre Desplat
- Marriage Story - Randy Newman
- 1917 - Thomas Newman
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - John Williams
Best original song
- I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away - Toy Story 4 (Randy Newman)
- (I'm Gonna) Love Me Again - Rocketman (Elton John & Bernie Taupin)
- I'm Standing With You - Breakthrough (Diane Warren)
- Into the Unknown - Frozen 2 (Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez)
- Stand Up - Harriet (Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo)
Best production design
- The Irishman - Bob Shaw & Regina Graves
- Jojo Rabbit - Ra Vincent & Nora Sopková
- 1917 - Dennis Gassner & Lee Sandales
- Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood - Barbara Ling & Nancy Haigh
- Parasite - Lee Ha Jun & Cho Won Woo
Best sound editing
- Ford v Ferrari - Donald Sylvester
- Joker - Alan Robert Murray
- 1917 - Oliver Tarney & Rachael Tate
- Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood - Wylie Stateman
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - Matthew Wood & David Acord
Best sound mixing
- Ad Astra - Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson & Mark Ulano
- Ford v Ferrari - Paul Massey, David Giammarco & Steven A Morrow
- Joker - Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic & Tod Maitland
- 1917 - Mark Taylor & Stuart Wilson
- Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood - Michael Minkler, Christian P Minkler & Mark Ulano
Best visual effects
- Avengers: Endgame - Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken & Dan Sudick
- The Irishman - Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser & Stephane Grabli
- The Lion King - Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R Jones & Elliot Newman
- 1917 - Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler & Dominic Tuohy
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach & Dominic Tuohy
Best animated short
- Dcera (Daughter)
- Winner - Hair Love
- Kitbull
- Memorable
- Sister
Best documentary short
- In the Absence
- Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)
- Life Overtakes Me
- St Louis Superman
- Walk Run Cha-Cha
Best live action short
- Brotherhood
- Nefta Football Club
- The Neighbors' Window
- Saria
- A Sister
