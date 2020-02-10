Oscars 2020: The winners and nominees

Image copyright AFP

This year's Academy Awards are taking place in Los Angeles. Here's the full list of winners so far, and all the nominees.

Best supporting actor

Winner: Brad Pitt - Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Sir Anthony Hopkins - The Two Popes

Al Pacino - The Irishman

Joe Pesci - The Irishman

Best picture

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

Parasite

Best actor

Antonio Banderas - Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio - Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

Adam Driver - Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix - Joker

Jonathan Pryce - The Two Popes

Best actress

Cynthia Erivo - Harriet

Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan - Little Women

Charlize Theron - Bombshell

Renee Zellweger - Judy

Best supporting actress

Kathy Bates - Richard Jewell

Laura Dern - Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson - Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh - Little Women

Margot Robbie - Bombshell

Best director

The Irishman - Martin Scorsese

Joker - Todd Phillips

1917 - Sam Mendes

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood - Quentin Tarantino

Parasite - Bong Joon-ho

Best adapted screenplay

The Irishman - Steven Zaillian

Jojo Rabbit - Taika Waititi

Joker - Todd Phillips & Scott Silver

Little Women - Greta Gerwig

The Two Popes - Anthony McCarten

Best original screenplay

Knives Out - Rian Johnson

Marriage Story - Noah Baumbach

1917 - Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood - Quentin Tarantino

Winner - Parasite, Bong Joon Ho & Han Jin Won

Best animated feature

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Winner: Toy Story 4

Best documentary feature

American Factory

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

Best international feature

Corpus Christi - Poland

Honeyland - North Macedonia

Les Miserables - France

Pain and Glory - Spain

Parasite - South Korea

Best cinematography

The Irishman - Rodrigo Prieto

Joker - Lawrence Sher

The Lighthouse - Jarin Blaschke

1917 - Roger Deakins

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood - Robert Richardson

Best costume design

The Irishman - Sandy Powell & Christopher Peterson

Jojo Rabbit - Mayes C Rubeo

Joker - Mark Bridges

Little Women - Jacqueline Durran

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood - Arianne Phillips

Best film editing

Ford v Ferrari - Michael McCusker & Andrew Buckland

The Irishman - Thelma Schoonmaker

Jojo Rabbit - Tom Eagles

Joker - Jeff Groth

Parasite - Yang Jinmo

Best make-up and hairstyling

Bombshell - Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan & Vivian Baker

Joker - Nicki Ledermann & Kay Georgiou

Judy - Jeremy Woodhead

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil - Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten & David White

1917 - Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis & Rebecca Cole

Best original score

Joker - Hildur Guðnadóttir

Little Women - Alexandre Desplat

Marriage Story - Randy Newman

1917 - Thomas Newman

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - John Williams

Best original song

I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away - Toy Story 4 (Randy Newman)

(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again - Rocketman (Elton John & Bernie Taupin)

I'm Standing With You - Breakthrough (Diane Warren)

Into the Unknown - Frozen 2 (Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez)

Stand Up - Harriet (Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo)

Best production design

The Irishman - Bob Shaw & Regina Graves

Jojo Rabbit - Ra Vincent & Nora Sopková

1917 - Dennis Gassner & Lee Sandales

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood - Barbara Ling & Nancy Haigh

Parasite - Lee Ha Jun & Cho Won Woo

Best sound editing

Ford v Ferrari - Donald Sylvester

Joker - Alan Robert Murray

1917 - Oliver Tarney & Rachael Tate

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood - Wylie Stateman

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - Matthew Wood & David Acord

Best sound mixing

Ad Astra - Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson & Mark Ulano

Ford v Ferrari - Paul Massey, David Giammarco & Steven A Morrow

Joker - Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic & Tod Maitland

1917 - Mark Taylor & Stuart Wilson

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood - Michael Minkler, Christian P Minkler & Mark Ulano

Best visual effects

Avengers: Endgame - Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken & Dan Sudick

The Irishman - Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser & Stephane Grabli

The Lion King - Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R Jones & Elliot Newman

1917 - Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler & Dominic Tuohy

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach & Dominic Tuohy

Best animated short

Dcera (Daughter)

Winner - Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Best documentary short

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)

Life Overtakes Me

St Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

Best live action short

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors' Window

Saria

A Sister

