Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Bong Joon-ho won best director and best original screenplay as well as best picture

South Korean film Parasite has been named best picture at this year's Oscars, becoming the first non-English language film to take the top prize.

Renee Zellweger won best actress for playing Judy Garland in Judy. Joaquin Phoenix won best actor for Joker.

Brad Pitt and Laura Dern won the supporting acting awards for their roles in Once Upon A Time in Hollywood and Marriage Story respectively.

Parasite won four awards in total, while Sir Sam Mendes's 1917 took three.

The World War One epic had been the favourite to win best picture, but all of its awards were all in the technical categories.

Parasite's Bong Joon-ho beat Sir Sam to the prize for best director, and also took the best original screenplay award.

The film is a vicious social satire about two families from very different classes - one who live in poverty in a semi-basement, and another rich family residing in a large home.

It has now managed what no other subtitled film has done in the 92-year history of the Academy Awards and won best picture.

Producer Kwak Sin-ae, who collected the trophy, said: "I'm speechless. We never imagined this to happen. I feel like a very opportune moment in history is happening right now."

The biggest winners