The US live TV audience for the Oscars fell to an all-time low on Sunday.

Roughly 23.6 million viewers tuned into the awards ceremony, according to the US broadcaster ABC, citing Neilsen.

The ratings fell sharply from last year when 29.5 million people watched, amid an industry-wide decline in linear TV viewing.

South Korea's Parasite made history, becoming the first non-English language film to win best picture since the awards began 92 years ago.

Renee Zellweger won best actress for playing Judy Garland in Judy. Joaquin Phoenix was named best actor for Joker.

Despite the ratings slump, the Oscars, which has no host for the second year running, remains the most-watched awards show.

In 2019 the ceremony managed to buck a four-year trend in declining viewers and increased its audience by 11% to 26.5 million.

It was the first year the ceremony went without a host, which some had pointed to as a reason for its increased popularity.

But the new record low indicates the Oscars was not able to repeat that success in 2020.

Other awards ceremonies, including the Emmy Awards, Golden Globes, and Grammys, also lost viewers this year.

The number of people who watched the 2019 Emmy Awards live fell by 32%.

Oscars: The biggest winners

Parasite - 4

1917 - 3

Ford vs Ferrari - 2

Joker - 2

Once Upon A Time in Hollywood - 2

Parasite won four awards in total, while Sir Sam Mendes's 1917 took three.

The World War One epic had been the favourite to win best picture, but its awards all came in the technical categories.