Robbie Williams and wife Ayda welcome fourth child

Robbie Williams and his wife, Ayda Field Williams, have announced the birth of their fourth child, the second to be born via a surrogate.

Field Williams surprised fans by revealing the birth of Beau Benedict Enthoven Williams on Instagram.

He was born via the "same incredible surrogate" as their youngest daughter, Coco, she said.

Field Williams added that the couple were "blessed" and they were now "officially complete as a family".

Alongside her message, she shared a photograph of the baby's feet next to those of his siblings.

Field Williams wrote: "On this Valentine's Day, we would like to celebrate love in the most awesome way.

"As with Coco, he is biologically ours, but born via our same incredible surrogate.

"We are so blessed to have our healthy son safely in our arms and are officially complete as a family."

Their daughter Colette (Coco) Josephine Williams was born using a surrogate in 2018.

They also have daughter, Theodora, born in 2012, and son Charlton, born in 2014.