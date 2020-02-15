Image copyright ITV/Shutterstock Image caption Flack with 2018 Love Island winners Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer

ITV have pulled Saturday's edition of Love Island following the death of the show's former host Caroline Flack.

An episode of unseen bits from the week in the villa was due to have been aired at 21:00 GMT.

Flack's death shocked fans on Saturday. It came two months after she was replaced as host of the show after being charged with assault.

An ITV statement said: "Everybody at Love Island and ITV is shocked and saddened by this desperately sad news."

It continued: "Caroline was a much loved member of the Love Island team and our sincere thoughts and condolences are with her family and friends."

The show's first winter series, which is being filmed in South Africa, is due to end on Sunday, 23 February.

Meanwhile, Channel 4 said its series The Surjury, which was to have been hosted by Flack, will not air.

A Channel 4 spokeswoman said: "We are shocked and saddened to hear the tragic news about Caroline Flack. Our deepest sympathies go out to Caroline's family and friends.

"Under the circumstances, we have decided not to broadcast The Surjury."

When the show was announced in October, the channel said it would feature a 12-strong jury of the public who would decide if people got the cosmetic surgery they dreamed of.

