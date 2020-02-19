Image copyright Reuters Image caption Caroline Flack was found dead at her home in Stoke Newington

An inquest into the death of former Love Island host Caroline Flack has opened.

Poplar Coroner's Court heard Ms Flack, 40, was "found lying on her back" after an apparent hanging at her north-east London home on Saturday.

A police car had been flagged down in Stoke Newington and CPR was attempted by officers and then continued by paramedics, the hearing was told.

Coroner's officer Sandra Polson said Ms Flack was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her body was identified by her sister, Jody. The inquest was adjourned until 5 August.

Ms Flack left her role presenting the ITV2 dating show after being charged with assaulting her partner and was due to stand trial next month.