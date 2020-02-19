Image copyright Getty Images

Caroline Flack's family has released an unpublished Instagram post that she wrote days before she died.

It comes ahead of the inquest into the death of the Love Island host, which opens later on Wednesday.

In the post, the 40-year-old wrote that her "whole world and future was swept from under my feet" when she was arrested for assaulting her boyfriend.

Her family shared the words, which Flack had been advised not to publish, through the Eastern Daily Press.

The TV presenter was found dead in her home on Saturday, weeks before she was due to stand trial on charges of assaulting her boyfriend, Lewis Burton, in December.