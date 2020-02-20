Image copyright AFP/Getty Images

The Metropolitan Police has referred itself to the police watchdog following the death of TV star Caroline Flack.

Scotland Yard's directorate of professional standards (DPS) reviewed all previous contact with Ms Flack, 40, before it made Wednesday's referral.

It was standard practice for a referral to be made when a person who had recent contact with police died, the Met said.

Ms Flack was found dead at her London flat on Saturday as she awaited trial for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend.

An inquest into the former Love Island host's death was opened and adjourned on Wednesday.

A statement from the Met said: "No notice of investigation has been served on any officer and no conduct issues have been identified by the DPS. No officer is on restricted duties or suspended."

An Independent Office for Police Conduct spokesman said: "We will make a decision on the level of our involvement after carefully assessing the information we have received.

"Receipt of a referral does not mean an investigation will necessarily follow."

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Flowers were left outside Caroline Flack's former house

Ms Flack left her role presenting the ITV2 dating show after being charged with assaulting her partner Lewis Burton in December and was due to stand trial next month.

In an unpublished Instagram post shared by her family, she said her "whole world and future was swept from under my feet" following her arrest.

Ms Flack pleaded not guilty to assault by beating at a court appearance in December, when it was heard her partner did not support the prosecution.

She was released on bail but was ordered to stop any contact with Mr Burton ahead of the trial.

Love Island did not air on Saturday or Sunday but returned on Monday with a tribute to the former X Factor presenter and Strictly Come Dancing winner, who started hosting the programme in 2015.