Samira Ahmed reaches settlement with BBC

Samira Ahmed has reached a settlement with the BBC after winning her employment tribunal over equal pay.

The corporation announced on Monday it would continue to work with the "highly valued" presenter, but did not reveal the settlement figure.

Last month, it was judged the BBC had failed to prove the pay gap between Ahmed and fellow presenter Jeremy Vine was not because of sex discrimination.

Ahmed said at the time she was "glad it's been resolved".

"Samira Ahmed and the BBC are pleased to have reached a settlement following the recent tribunal," the BBC said in a statement.

"Samira is a highly valued BBC presenter and now these matters have been concluded we all want to focus on the future.

"We look forward to continuing to work together to make great programmes for audiences. Neither the BBC, Samira or the NUJ will be commenting further on this case."

Ahmed had claimed she was underpaid by £700,000 for hosting audience feedback show Newswatch, compared with Jeremy Vine's salary for Points of View.

