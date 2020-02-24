Comedian Peter Kay has announced his return to the live stage, with a Dance for Life charity show tour this spring.

In late 2017, Kay cancelled all future work projects due to "unforeseen family circumstances".

He returned the year after with the finale of his BBC TV show Car Share, but has not appeared live since.

The six dance-a-thon shows, which raise money for Cancer Research UK, will take place in Liverpool, London and Manchester in April and May.

Kay previously hosted 14 of his three-hour Dance for Life events across the UK before taking time out.

"I've honestly never had so much fun as I had working on Dance For Life" said Kay, in a statement.

"The atmosphere was so happy and positive; it really is a great way to raise money for the worthiest of causes."

He added: "All people have to do is turn up and dance."

The shows see ticket holders take to the dance floor with Kay, 46, on the decks as "DJ PK".

He last appeared live during the We Are Manchester charity concert in September 2017, which officially re-opened the Manchester Arena in the wake of the terror attack that killed 22 people.

He was due to host a number of his dance-a-thon events in early 2018 in Coventry, Liverpool and Manchester but they were called off in December 2017 along with his other future commitments.

This time around, the Dance for Life tour will visit Liverpool's Space by M&S Bank Arena and London's Alexandra Palace, as well as Manchester Central.

