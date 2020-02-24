Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The band are set to go to number one this weekend with their latest album, Map Of The Soul: 7

Pop group BTS have asked fans to stay away from their upcoming shows to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The South Korean band are due to tape TV shows in Seoul this week, marking the release of their latest album, Map Of The Soul: 7.

In an email to fan club members, they said the shows will go ahead, but without a studio audience.

A press conference will also be held "without any members of the press," added BTS's record label, Big Hit.

"We have decided to fully co-operate with the government's policy to refrain from holding events with a massive number of participants in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus," said a statement.

"We would like to advise fans to refrain from visiting the venue of the press conference for your own safety, and ask you to support BTS by watching the press conference via livestreaming."

Seven people have died from coronavirus in South Korea, with more than 760 infected. About 7,700 troops have been quarantined after 11 military members were diagnosed with the disease.

South Korean broadcasters took the decision to uninvite audiences from their shows to help contain the outbreak.

The Korean Music Awards, where BTS are nominated for artist of the year and song of the year, have also been cancelled. Winners will now be announced online on 27 February.

BTS were due to appear on the K-Pop chart show MCountdown, scheduled for broadcast on 27 February; and Inkigayo, a Top Of The Pops-style show filmed in Seoul every Sunday.

The high profile "SBS Super Concert" - which featured BTS alongside fellow K-pop stars Zico, NCT 127 and Cherry Bullet - had previously been postponed following the outbreak of coronavirus in the southeastern city of Daegu.

BTS apologised to their fans who had been "looking forward to attending the shows", adding: "Thank you for understanding".

Coronavirus has had a big effect on the entertainment industry in Asia, with multiple acts cancelling their tours.

Stormzy postponed dates in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Malaysia next month; while K-pop band Got7 cancelled three stadium shows in Thailand and Singapore.

The Chinese premiere of the latest James Bond film, No Time To Die, has also been scrapped; while participation in this weekend's Tokyo Marathon has been restricted to the elite field of 176 athletes and 30 wheelchair athletes.

Despite scaling back their promotional plans, BTS's latest album is expected to top the charts around the world this week.

The album amassed pre-orders of 4.02 million copies, according to Big Hit, which would make it the world's biggest-selling album since Ed Sheeran's Divide in 2017.

In the UK, the Official Charts Company said Map Of The Soul: 7 was outselling its nearest three rivals combined, all-but-guaranteeing it the number one slot on Friday.

BTS are currently in the US, where they will appear on Jimmy Fallon and James Corden's late night chat shows before heading home for their Korean TV specials.

