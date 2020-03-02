Judge Judy to end in 2021 after 25 years

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Judge Judy has been holding court since 1996

Judy Sheindlin, one of US daytime TV's biggest stars, has revealed her long-running CBS show Judge Judy will end next year after 25 seasons.

In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, to be aired on Monday, the 77-year-old said she would launch a new show on another, unnamed network in 2022.

"I've had a 25-year marriage with CBS and it's been successful," Sheindlin said in a clip released online.

CBS has yet to comment on the multiple Emmy winner's departure.

According to Sheindlin, CBS is seeking to utilise repeats of her show, instead of commissioning further series.

She explained: "Now, [CBS] have 25 years of reruns, so what they decided to do was to sell a couple of years worth of reruns."

"But," she added: "I'm not tired.

"So Judy Justice will be coming out the year later."

She said her new show "would be going elsewhere" while reruns of her old shows go into syndication.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption She received a lifetime achievement award at the 2019 Daytime Emmys

Sheindlin said next year would mark the "silver anniversary" of her Judge Judy show and that its final season would be "the best ever".

"Judge Judy, you'll be able to see next year - a full year, all new shows," she confirmed.

"The following couple of years, you should be able to catch all the reruns that CBS has sold to the stations that are currently carrying Judge Judy, and Judy Justice will be going elsewhere - isn't that fun?"

According to Variety, Sheindlin sold her show's library to CBS in 2017 for around $100 million (£78.25 million).

Since 1996, millions of viewers have seen Sheindlin pass judgement on real-life small claims cases.

ITV's popular daytime show Judge Rinder follows a similar format, with criminal barrister Robert Rinder holding court.

Follow us on Facebook, or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.