London Book Fair cancelled over coronavirus fears

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The annual trade event welcomes delegates from around the world

This year's London Book Fair, one of the UK's largest book events, has been called off due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.

"It is with reluctance that we have taken the decision not to go ahead with this year's event," said organiser Reed Exhibitions in a statement.

The announcement follows a number of publishers and agencies pulling out of the event.

It had been scheduled to take place at London's Olympia from 10 to 12 March.

