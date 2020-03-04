Image copyright Universal Image caption No Time To Die marks Daniel Craig's swansong as James Bond

The release of the new James Bond film has been put back by seven months as coronavirus continues to spread.

The producers said they had moved the release of No Time To Die from April to November after "careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace".

The announcement comes days after the founders of two 007 fan sites called on the film studios to delay its release.

It will now come out in the UK on 12 November, and in the US on 25 November.

No Time To Die, which is due to be Daniel Craig's final appearance as the British secret service agent, had been due for release on 3 April.

MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced today that after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of NO TIME TO DIE will be postponed until November 2020.

The world premiere had been scheduled to take place on 31 March at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

"Just one person, who may not even show symptoms, could infect the rest of the audience," wrote the founders of MI6 Confidential and The James Bond Dossier, in an open letter on Monday.

"This is not the type of publicity that anyone wants."

The last Bond film, Spectre, took almost $900m (£690m) at worldwide box offices when it was released in 2015.

Some film analysts have suggested the coronavirus could wipe $5bn (£3.8bn) off the global box office, with many of China's cinemas already closed and revenues hit in South Korea and Italy.

The fan letter added: "It's just a movie. The health and wellbeing of fans around the world, and their families, is more important.

"We have all waited over four years for this film. Another few months will not damage the quality of the film and only help the box office for Daniel Craig's final hurrah."

Image copyright AFP Image caption A No Time To Die poster in Bangkok

The film's Beijing premiere and Chinese promotional tour, which had been scheduled for April, had already been cancelled in February.

The latest news comes amid increased concerns about people gathering together, but it is the first major film to change its schedule as a result.

The Hollywood Reporter's editorial director Matthew Belloni wrote that it was "a sign of what's likely to come with Hollywood's big summer movies".

Earlier on Wednesday, film company Sony Pictures Entertainment said it had closed its London, Paris and Poland offices out of what it described as "an abundance of caution".

Disney also cancelled a red carpet gala - due to have taken place on Thursday - to launch its streaming service Disney+ in the UK.

It was called off "due to a number of media attendee cancellations and increasing concerns at the prospect of travelling internationally", the company explained.

The London Book Fair was also called off on Wednesday, while the fallout from the virus has caused a number of sporting events to be scrapped, including the Chinese Grand Prix, the Ireland v Italy's Six Nations game, and the World Athletics Indoor Championships.

