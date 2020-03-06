Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Tool played two nights at New Zealand's largest arena last weekend

Fans who watched US band Tool in New Zealand last week have been warned they may have been exposed to coronavirus.

A man in his 30s, who attended the gig in Auckland's Spark Arena, has been confirmed as the nation's fourth case of the virus.

"He was in the general admission standing area in the front left-hand quadrant," said health officials.

They added the risk of catching the virus was "low" but advised audience members to be aware of the symptoms.

The man, who had recently arrived back in the country from northern Italy, has been isolated at home since Wednesday. His partner was announced as New Zealand's second case earlier this week.

At present, it is not known how Covid-19 spreads from person to person, but similar viruses do so via droplets, such as those produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

The current NHS advice is to avoid "close contact" with anyone who has the virus. Example of close contact include living in the same house, being coughed on and being within two metres of the person for more than 15 minutes.

New Zealand's director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said fans in the vicinity of the man at the Tool concert were considered "casual contacts".

"They are at low risk and the appropriate action for them is to just be aware of the symptoms [and] call healthline if they are concerned or if they have any symptoms," he said.

Follow us on Facebook, or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.