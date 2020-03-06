Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Barbara Martin (left) pictured with The Supremes when they were still known as The Primettes

Barbara Martin, an original member of 1960s US pop group The Supremes, has died at the age of 76.

The Detroit singer was with the group when they signed to Motown Records in 1961 and sang on most of their first album, Meet the Supremes.

The news of her death was confirmed by the band on their Facebook page.

"Our hearts go out to Barbara's family and friends. Once a Supreme, always a Supreme," they wrote.

Martin replaced Betty McGlown in 1960 when the quartet was still known as The Primettes and shared lead vocals on tracks including (He's) Seventeen.

She left the The Supremes in 1962, while pregnant, before their major breakthrough, and was not replaced.

Bandmates Diana Ross, Florence Ballard and Mary Wilson continued as a trio and went on to have hits like Baby Love, Stop in the Name of Love and You Can't Hurry Love.

Wilson reacted to the news of Martin's death by tweeting emojis of a broken heart and a tear drop.

