Little Britain star Matt Lucas is to replace Sandi Toksvig as co-host of The Great British Bake Off.

Lucas will join Noel Fielding in the Channel 4 tent when filming on the 11th series begins this spring.

"I'm chuffed to bits to be joining the most delicious show on television," Lucas said.

"I can't wait to break bread with Noel, Prue and Paul and meet the brilliant bakers." Sandi announced her departure in January after three years.

Fielding said: "I love Matt. I love his warmth and his comedy and his big joyful smile. I think if we play our cards right we could become the next Chas and Morph."

Image copyright Channel 4 Image caption Sandi and Noel have hosted the show since 2017

Judge Paul Hollywood said the actor and comedian would be "a fantastic addition to the team," while Prue Leith said: "The combination of Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding! Will we stop laughing and get any filming done?"

Matt Lucas made his name on madcap quiz Shooting Stars before his double act with David Walliams on sketch show Little Britain, which has been rumoured to be returning to TV after a one-off Brexit special on radio.

He has also starred in TV shows including Come Fly With Me and Doctor Who, and films like Bridesmaids, Alice In Wonderland and Paddington.

He celebrated the news by posting a photo of himself as Little Britain character Marjorie Dawes, who ran a FatFighters class.

Richard McKerrow, chief executive of Love Productions, which makes the show, said: "It's extremely exciting to have Matt joining the Bake Off family, he's a phenomenal talent with a huge heart and we can't wait to enjoy the mischief and mayhem he and Noel will inevitably create in the tent."

Channel 4 director of programmes Ian Katz said: "We're thrilled that one much-loved national institution is joining another. Matt has everything it takes to be a great Bake Off presenter - he's warm, hilarious and loves cake."

The show posted a clip of him practising his Bake Off presenting skills with Noel.

The Great British Bake Off first aired on BBC Two in 2010, with Mel and Sue hosting and Mary Berry as one of the judges alongside Hollywood. It was promoted to BBC One in 2014 before being poached by Channel 4 three years later.

The new appointment was widely welcomed on social media, although some said they would have preferred to see another woman or a person of colour in the line-up.

New Ready Steady Cook host Rylan Clark-Neal was among those to congratulate the new host, writing that the appointment was "brilliant news".

Sandi's final appearances in the tent can be seen in five charity episodes for Stand Up To Cancer, which began on Tuesday.

Comedian Jenny Eclair was named the first star baker, and celebrities including Oscar winner Richard Dreyfuss, singer James Blunt, TV presenter Scarlett Moffatt and tennis player Johanna Konta will test their baking skills in the coming weeks.

