Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Actors Tyrese Gibson and Vin Diesel pictured promoting the film in January

The release of the new Fast and Furious film has been pushed back by almost a year as the impact of the coronavirus outbreak hits Hollywood.

F9 was due out in May, but will now not reach cinemas until April 2021.

"It's become clear that it won't be possible for all of our fans around the world to see the film this May," a statement said on Twitter.

F9 is the ninth main instalment in the franchise, and will star Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and Charlize Theron.

"While we know there is disappointment in having to wait a little while longer, this move is made with the safety of everyone as our foremost consideration. Moving will allow our global family to experience our new chapter together."

It follows delays to other films including James Bond's No Time To Die, A Quiet Place II and Peter Rabbit 2.

The high-speed Fast and Furious franchise is one of the most popular and lucrative in Hollywood.

It started in 2001 and the last film, 2017's The Fate of the Furious, took more than $1.2bn (£940m) at box offices worldwide.

Image copyright Jonny Cournoyer/Paramount Pictures Image caption A Quiet Place II had been due for release on 20 March.

Earlier on Thursday, thriller sequel A Quiet Place II was also postponed from its 20 March release date.

Director John Krasinski wrote on Twitter: "One of the things I'm most proud of is that people have said our movie is one you have to see all together. Well due to the ever-changing circumstances of what's going on in the world around us, now is clearly not the right time to do that.

"As insanely excited as we are for all of you to see this movie... I'm gonna wait to release the film til we CAN all see it together!"

The decisions come amid growing fears about the spread of the virus and increasing restrictions on public gatherings in many countries.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The unused red carpet was rolled up outside the European premiere of Mulan on Thursday

Other developments on Thursday in the world of film, TV and games:

The European premiere of Mulan, which is being held in London on Thursday, will no longer have a red carpet and will be limited to just a screening

Production on the second series of Amazon's Carnival Row has been suspended, with its star Orlando Bloom saying he is "coming home to the States 'cause we want to get in before the quarantine"

The BBC has postponed production of the celebrity version of Race Across The World, which involves people travelling through various countries

Bafta has announced its Games Awards will switch from a red carpet ceremony at the Queen Elizabeth Hall on 2 April in London to an online live stream

