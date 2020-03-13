Image caption Clockwise from left: Oti Mabuse, Paddy McGuinness, Gary Lineker, Alex Scott, Rylan Clark-Neal, Emma Willis, Maya Jama and Tom Allen

This year's Sport Relief charity event will go ahead as planned later in front of a live studio audience in Salford.

The BBC said it would do "everything possible to keep people safe" in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

Gary Lineker, Paddy McGuinness, Alex Scott, Emma Willis, Rylan Clark-Neal, Oti Mabuse, Maya Jama and Tom Allen will host the charity fundraiser.

"A star-studded night of music, comedy and entertainment" is promised, kicking off at 19:00 GMT on BBC One.

"We've been closely following the government advice as we've been planning this event," said a BBC spokesperson.

"People's health and safety is our absolutely priority."

Some of the money raised this year will go to projects dealing with the challenges caused by the coronavirus.

Image caption L to R: Vicky McClure, Lee Mack, Adrian Dunbar, Martin Compston and Jason Isaacs

The evening's broadcast will include a Line of Duty sketch that will see the BBC drama's regulars joined by Jason Isaacs and comedian Lee Mack.

There will also be a parody of BBC drama Killing Eve, in which a host of famous Steves - among them snooker legend Steve Davis and Olympic rower Sir Steve Redgrave - fall foul of a blonde assassin.

Image caption Stephen Fry and David Walliams in 'Killing Steves'

Other pre-recorded segments include a celebrity boat race that will see teams from the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Sky take to the challenging waters of Salford Quays under the tutelage of Olympic champions James Cracknell and Helen Glover.

Celeste, John Newman, Rita Ora and the Pussycat Dolls are among the music acts scheduled to appear.

Image caption Helen Glover (left) and James Cracknell (right) with this year's Celebrity Boat Race participants

Special editions of QI, The Greatest Dancer and A Question of Sport will also be screened, while A Round with Rom will see Romesh Ranganathan meet Sir Andy Murray on a mini golf course.

This year's appeal saw pop star Frankie Bridge, DJ Nick Grimshaw and other stars take part in a gruelling four-day trek across the Namib Desert.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Nick Grimshaw in the Namib Desert

The expedition - moved from Mongolia because of concerns about coronavirus - was the subject of a documentary broadcast earlier this week.

Other challenges undertaken this year include a joint effort to pull a British Airways plane more than 100 metres at London's Heathrow Airport.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Iwan Thomas, Nicola Adams, Gabby Logan, Gary Lineker and Joe Wicks with Alfie Hewett (front)

Former boxer Nicola Adams, presenter Gabby Logan and Gary Lineker were among those to take part in last week's record-breaking heave.

The last Sport Relief, held in March 2018, raised more than £38 million for charitable causes.

