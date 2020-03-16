Roy Hudd, actor and comic, dies aged 83

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Hudd starred in Coronation Street on and off between 2002 and 2010

Roy Hudd, who hosted BBC Radio 2's The News Huddlines for 26 years and also starred in Coronation Street, has died at the age of 83.

In a statement, his agent said: "We are sad to announce the passing of the much-loved and amazingly talented Roy Hudd OBE.

"After a short illness, Roy passed away peacefully on Sunday 15 March, with his wife Debbie at his side."

The all-round entertainer also starred in Coronation Street.

His agent added: "The family would ask you to respect their privacy at this very sad time."

Hudd played Archie Shuttleworth in the ITV soap for several stints between 2002 and 2010.

In the 1990s, he won praise for his roles in Dennis Potter's Lipstick on your Collar and Karaoke.

He also starred in acclaimed crime drama Ashes to Ashes (2008), alongside Keeley Hawes and Philip Glennister.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Playing a pantomime dame for the first time at the age of 79

In 2015, he played his first pantomime dame in Dick Whittington and His Cat, the first show at the then newly renovated Wilton's Music Hall in London.

Other recent credits include ITV's murder mystery Broadchurch, Benidorm and Casualty.

Hudd first broke into TV appearing on the BBC's Not So Much A Programme, More A Way of Life, which also featured David Frost, William Rushton, John Bird, Michael Crawford and Eleanor Bron.

He also co-wrote and played the part of Bud Flanagan in the musical Underneath the Arches.

Image caption The News Huddlines ran from 1975 to 2001

Hudd was born in Croydon, Surrey, in 1936.

One of his earliest jobs was as an artist working under Harry Beck, who produced the famous London Underground map.

Hudd made his professional debut as a comedian in 1957 at the Streatham Hill Theatre.

In 1958, he joined the Redcoats at Butlin's Clacton and worked alongside Sir Cliff Richard and Dave Allen.

Hudd was an authority on music hall and was also president of the British Music Hall Society,

"The songs were terrific. They told good stories," he told the BBC earlier this year.

"The music hall songs have always appealed to me. I was brought up by a gran who always used to sing songs."

Follow us on Facebook, or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.