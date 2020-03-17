Image copyright BBC/Love Productions

Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc famously quit as presenters of The Great British Bake Off after it moved to Channel 4.

But the pair have now revealed to the Radio Times it wasn't the first time they had resigned from the show.

"On day one we had quite a frank chat with the producers," Giedroyc said.

"We resigned, basically," Perkins said. "Because it was not a kind show. They were pointing cameras in the bakers' faces and making them cry and saying, 'Tell us about your dead gran.'"

Clearly, the problems were ironed out and the presenters decided to continue, hosting the show from 2010 to 2016.

The duo have now known each other for 32 years. They met at Cambridge University and have worked together in radio and TV ever since.

Image copyright BBC/Love Productions

When Bake Off was at its peak, it was announced that the show would move from the BBC to Channel 4.

Giedroyc and Perkins quit, saying they were "not going with the dough".

Perkins says they found out about the move to Channel 4 via a TV news report.

"We wish it the best and in return we just wanted them to understand that it would have been hard for us to carry on in those circumstances. There's no antagonism there. I just think, 'If you're going to let us find out that way [from TV], then we're not really a team, are we?'"

Judge Mary Berry also left, while Paul Hollywood went to the show's new home, where he was joined by Prue Leith, Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig.

Toksvig recently announced she was quitting. Matt Lucas is replacing her.

Their latest project is playing assassins in Sky 1 comedy Hitmen.

Follow us on Facebook, or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.