Glastonbury festival cancelled due to coronavirus

Glastonbury's famous Pyramid Stage will remain dark in June, as the festival becomes the latest event to be cancelled due to coronavirus.

Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar were due to appear, alongside Diana Ross and Dua Lipa.

Just six days ago, organiser Emily Eavis said she had "fingers firmly crossed" the event would go ahead.

But after the government advised people to avoid mass gatherings, cancellation became increasingly likely.

Organisers took the decision to call off the event before 1 April, when festival-goers were expected to pay the remaining balance of their £270 tickets.

More than 200,000 people, including 135,000 ticket-holders, would have descended on Worthy Farm in Somerset if the festival had gone ahead as planned from 24 to 28 June.

Other acts on the line-up included Noel Gallagher, Lana Del Rey, Herbie Hancock, the Pet Shop Boys, AJ Tracey and Haim.

Live music downturn

Glastonbury's cancellation comes after BBC Radio 1 cancelled plans to host its Big Weekend festival in Dundee in May.

It will also call into doubt the viability of other UK festivals, including BST Hyde Park, All Points East, Lovebox and Latitude. Questions are also being raised about whether the Eurovision Song Contest can proceed as planned in May.

In the US, the Coachella and South By Southwest festivals have already been postponed or called off, while concert giants Live Nation and AEG have halted all forthcoming concert tours, with acts like Celine Dion, The Who and Billie Eilish among the artists postponing dates.

Live Nation's share price finished trading at $33.92 (£28,26) on Tuesday - less than half of its value at this time last month.

But many artists - including Coldplay, Christine and the Queens and Yungblud - have started to live-stream concerts to keep fans' spirits up during self-isolation.

Bruce Springsteen also uploaded a full 2009 concert with the E Street Band to YouTube, telling fans to "practice social distancing and stream" live music "from the comfort of your own home".

