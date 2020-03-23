Choreographer Liam Scarlett to leave Royal Ballet

Image copyright Getty Images

Liam Scarlett, one of the UK's leading choreographers, will no longer be working with London's Royal Ballet, the company has announced.

The move follows a disciplinary investigation over alleged incidents of sexual misconduct with students.

However the ballet said the independent investigation had found "no matters to pursue" with regard to the claims.

The choreographer, a former dancer with the Royal Ballet, has not commented on the allegations.

He had been artist-in-residence at the company since 2012 but was suspended from his post last August.

Scarlett was responsible for creating some of the Royal Baller's major recent shows, including a new production of Swan Lake in 2018.

This coming summer, the ballet was due to stage Scarlett's Symphonic Dances but the production has now been cancelled, the company confirmed.

A statement from the Royal Opera House, ballet's parent company, said: "Liam Scarlett's position with The Royal Ballet ended on 23 March, 2020.

"We can confirm that the independent investigation has concluded and found there were no matters to pursue in relation to alleged contact with students of The Royal Ballet School."

The Royal Opera House in central London, where the ballet company is based, is currently closed until at least 19 April following the government's directive that all theatres should close during coronavirus outbreak.

Follow us on Facebook, or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.