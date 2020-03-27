8 new TV shows for life on lockdown

Image copyright Getty Images

In light of our current predicament, UK broadcasters have been hastily coming up with ideas for new TV shows to make life indoors a bit more bearable.

After some lengthy Zoom brainstorms, TV executives have dreamed up new formats (or rehashed those already in the pipeline) to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

They have lined up Peter Crouch to Save Our Summer, Kirstie Allsopp to make do and mend, and Gareth Malone to assemble socially-distanced singers - among other ideas.

1. Peter Crouch: Save Our Summer - BBC One

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Peter Crouch's new show promises to "save our summer"

Not for the first time, Peter Crouch has been called upon to serve his country. This time it's not on the football field, but as host of a new primetime entertainment show.

The former England international and newfound podcaster has been given the unenviable task of saving a summer that we might have to spend largely behind closed doors, and which no longer includes Euro 2020, the Olympics, or Glastonbury.

Crouch will be joined by BBC Radio 1 presenter Maya Jama and comedian Alex Horne for a series that is billed as "an entertainment show like no other for a time like no other".

It promises to "remotely bring audiences live music, replacement sports action, exclusive comedy, celebrity guests, interactive audience fun".

2. Kirstie's House of Craft - Channel 4

Image copyright Getty Images

Cometh the hour, cometh the woman and her Lockdown Craft Club.

Kirstie Allsopp will, according to a press release, "be helping the nation get through lockdown by offering creative ideas and crafty projects for the whole family".

Her daily show will give us tips, tricks and skills for making stuff with simple materials that are lying around the house.

3. Lockdown Wedding Live - Channel 4

Image copyright Getty Images

Like a bouquet thrown by the bride, many people's summer wedding plans are up in the air.

One bride and groom whose nuptials were in doubt will go ahead with their big day - except with the nation watching live and with Fred Sirieix (pictured) overseeing proceedings.

4. Museums In Quarantine - BBC Four

Image copyright Getty Images

With museums and galleries having shut their doors, this four-part series promises a glimpse at what you could have seen.

There will be episodes on the Andy Warhol exhibition at Tate Modern (pictured) - which lasted less than a week before being shut - as well as Young Rembrandt at the Ashmolean in Oxford and tours of the British Museum and Tate Britain treasures.

5. Breakfast At Garraway's - ITV

Image copyright Getty Images

Kate Garraway, the Good Morning Britain and Smooth Radio host and self-styled wellbeing guru, is hoping to bring a ray of sunshine to our Saturday mornings.

The show was actually announced a month ago, but like the rest of us it has had to adapt.

With "her trademark warmth", she now promises to "bring cooped up viewers top tips from what to cook and eat, what to watch, read and exercise".

6. Grayson's Art Club - Channel 4

Image copyright Getty Images

Grayson Perry will soon be on hand to teach you how to sculpt, draw and create.

The Turner Prize winner will be speaking to other famous artists and encouraging the nation to get creative while in quarantine.

A collection of "visual representations of the unique time we are living through as a community" will then be displayed in an exhibition.

7. HealthCheck UK Live - BBC One

Image copyright Getty Images

From Monday on BBC One, Michelle Ackerley, Dr Xand van Tulleken, Angela Rippon and Mr Motivator (pictured) will bring "much needed advice and companionship during the coronavirus crisis".

Rippon will appear live from her home self-isolation. Together, they promise to give tips on how to boost immunity, beat boredom and stay active.

In a statement, Mr Motivator explained: "Now more than ever it is important to keep our bodies and minds healthy. Everybody say yeah, let's get happy and be wicked at home!"

8. The Choir: Britain In Lockdown - BBC Two

Image copyright Getty Images

Choirmaster Gareth Malone has made a success of getting people singing in schools, prisons, workplaces and military barracks.

Now he's putting together The Great British Home Chorus, uniting the nation's best shower singers to bring "uplifting joy amidst these uncertain times".

More than 160,000 people joined the first YouTube rehearsal on Tuesday.

Follow us on Facebook, or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.