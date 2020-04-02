Daily Kitchen Live to be broadcast for isolation

Daily Kitchen Live is to be screened every weekday on BBC One for two weeks, to help people through isolation.

The show, hosted by chef Matt Tebbutt and cook book author Jack Monroe, will enjoy a fortnight residency from Monday 13 April, at 10am.

It's intended to provide inspiration for people with limited food resources.

The BBC Saturday Kitchen sister show hopes to help viewers "tool themselves up with the knowledge they need" for the culinary challenges of isolation.

"Our talented experts will not only be dishing up healthy and achievable meal options but will be calming and cheering company when we need it most," said Carla-Maria Lawson, head of BBC daytime.

'Nutritious, no-nonsense dinners'

Tebbutt added he was "really excited" to be hosting the new show, during a time of crisis.

"It's going to be a great way to share some fun each morning with the viewers, while also sharing our ideas for quick and simple recipes that will get the whole family cooking."

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Jack Monroe is an expert at making the most of basic ingredients

Jack Monroe noted how, for many, "the way some of us cook has changed dramatically over the last few weeks," and that "rustling up nutritious, no-nonsense dinners in the current climate can be a challenge - but it's incredibly important!"

Monroe's books include Cooking on a Bootstrap and Tin Can Cook and is expert at coming up with menu ideas using tinned and dried food.

Follow us on Facebook, or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.