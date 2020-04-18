Image copyright ALLSPORT/Getty Images Image caption The marathon event will be curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga

A star-studded special concert is to be live-streamed and broadcast on TV to support frontline workers tackling the coronavirus outbreak.

The One World: Together At Home show will see more than 100 artists including the Rolling Stones and Billie Eilish perform live from their homes.

The eight-hour global event is run by the Global Citizen movement and the World Health Organization (WHO).

It will be curated in collaboration with superstar Lady Gaga.

"We may be apart right now, but coming together has never been more important," Global Citizen said in a statement.

American TV personalities Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon will host the show, which will feature Elton John, Taylor Swift and Oprah Winfrey among others.

All four members of the Rolling Stones - Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Ronnie Wood - will take part.

Viewers from around the world will be able to watch the two-part event:

A live stream will be running from 18:00 GMT to 00:00 GMT (Sunday)

to A TV broadcast between 00:00-02:00 GMT(Sunday)

In the UK, BBC One will screen highlights of the concert at 19:15-21:15 BST on Sunday.

The event will also be telling real-life stories of nurses and doctors fighting the coronavirus outbreak.

Proceeds generated from the concert will go to the Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO.